Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty near 11,250; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Tuesday tracking global cues. The Sensex is up 156 points to 37,860, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,250-mark. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel shares are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 1.5%. Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC are among the biggest losers, shedding up to 0.4%. Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday as equity investors prepared for an expected U.S. interest rate cut this week while heightened concerns in currency markets about a no-deal Brexit sent the pound to a 28-month low. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.15%. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.2% and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7%. Australian stocks climbed as much as 0.7% to touch a record high, supported by buoyant mining shares and adding to the previous day’s tech-driven gains, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
State Bank of India (SBI) has tightened lending terms dramatically for auto dealerships, according to a source and an internal memo seen by Reuters, seeking to reduce its exposure to risk from a sector in the midst of a sharp downturn. The shadow banking crisis that began to unfold in India during mid-2018 has deepened this year. The liquidity crunch in non-bank financing, higher insurance costs and rises in taxation have served to increase the pressure on the car sector, with monthly auto sales falling by 17-20% since April. Monthly passenger vehicle sales in June fell by the biggest margin in 18 years.
The RBI might not provide any relief to people from pesky telecallers from Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) offering loans as it said they create “awareness” about their products and banning them may not be the “ideal way out”, according to an RTI response. In a note sheet made public under the RTI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the “onus should be on the borrower” to exercise “due diligence” and understand the terms and conditions before availing loans offered through such calls.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) reported a 13% increase in its net profit to Rs 125.40 crore in the June quarter against Rs 111.06 crore in the corresponding previous quarter. As on June 30, assets under management rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 4,30,661 crore. The fee and commission expense of the fund house for the first quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 25.18 crore a drop of 62.22%, taking the total expenses to Rs 179.87 crore against Rs 261.66 crore in corresponding previous quarter. Equity assets (including ETF) stood at Rs 1,15,746 crore, a y-o-y rise of 19%.
In a bid to pre-empt tax evasion under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the government is looking at options to deal with taxpayers based on their risk profile. Assessees identified as ‘risky’ could face restrictions on issuing invoices, utilisation of input tax credit and sanctioning of refunds. The government has been grappling with evasion through fake invoice since the GST was launched two years ago. The indirect tax department has detected such frauds worth over Rs 12,000 crore. A tax official said the rule of the thumb indicated that detected frauds were only about 10% in value of actual frauds being committed, which would take actual evasion to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday cut interest rates on bulk and retail term deposits, signalling it could soon make credit cheaper for borrowers. SBI’s one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is currently 8.4%, higher than the 8.25% in July last year. The bank hiked rates thrice between July 2018 and December 2018. It first cut the MCLR by five bps in May 2019, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) second 25 basis points repo rate cut in April. In July, there was another 5-bps cut, which brought the lending rate down to 8.4%.
US and Chinese negotiators meet in Shanghai on Tuesday to resurrect trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies, with both sides downplaying expectations there will be an imminent deal. The negotiations in China’s financial hub will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May, when US President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments. Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade, in a tense stand-off centred on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level-playing field to US companies.
The cumulative decline of the Venezuelan economy since 2013 will reach 65%, among the deepest five-year contractions around the world over the last half century, the International Monetary Fund said Monday. Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, said the Venezuelan decline is historic because it is unprecedented in the hemisphere and also because it is the only one among top global five-year contractions that is unrelated to armed conflicts or natural disasters.
