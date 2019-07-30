Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty near 11,250; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel top gainers

GST evaders beware: Risky taxpayers to be profiled to pre-empt dodging

In a bid to pre-empt tax evasion under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the government is looking at options to deal with taxpayers based on their risk profile. Assessees identified as ‘risky’ could face restrictions on issuing invoices, utilisation of input tax credit and sanctioning of refunds. The government has been grappling with evasion through fake invoice since the GST was launched two years ago. The indirect tax department has detected such frauds worth over Rs 12,000 crore. A tax official said the rule of the thumb indicated that detected frauds were only about 10% in value of actual frauds being committed, which would take actual evasion to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Full story