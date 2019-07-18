Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree shares in focus

The 30-share index was trading 249.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,644.21 at 0930 hours. (File Photo)

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 40 points or 0.34% down at 11,633.50, indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares wobbled in early Thursday trading as Wall Street stocks dropped on early signs that the U.S.-China trade war could hurt corporate earnings, helping to underpin solid demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down a touch, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3% and Australian shares dropped 0.4%, Reuters reported. On Wall Street, all three major indexes fell on Wednesday as weak results from trade-related CSX Corp stoked concerns that the protracted trade stand-off between the United States and China could hurt U.S. corporate earnings, said the report. Back home, shares of Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results below street estimates. Shares of Mindtree will also be in focus, after the firm reported Q1 results yesterday. We bring to you LIVE updates.