Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock markets Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 40 points or 0.34% down at 11,633.50, indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares wobbled in early Thursday trading as Wall Street stocks dropped on early signs that the U.S.-China trade war could hurt corporate earnings, helping to underpin solid demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down a touch, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3% and Australian shares dropped 0.4%, Reuters reported. On Wall Street, all three major indexes fell on Wednesday as weak results from trade-related CSX Corp stoked concerns that the protracted trade stand-off between the United States and China could hurt U.S. corporate earnings, said the report. Back home, shares of Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results below street estimates. Shares of Mindtree will also be in focus, after the firm reported Q1 results yesterday. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Even as we continue to see major developments centering around the US-China dispute, concerns about a full blown trade war and and monetary policy impotence are among the biggest worries of fund managers, according to a survey. Bank of America Meryill Lynch’s latest survey of fund managers noted that concerns about a trade war (36%), monetary policy impotence (22%), China slowdown (12%) and bond market bubble (9%) are the top four concerns cited by fund mangers. Amid the ongoing trade war, the Chinese economy grew by just 6.2% on-year in the June quarter, registering the lowest rate of GDP growth in the last 27 years, ie, since the first quarter of 1992. China’s Apr-Jun quarter GDP growth was slower than the previous quarter’s 6.4%. Steep decline in China’s growth is a result of the continued trade dispute with the US and alarming off-balance sheet borrowings by the local governments.
India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank’s net profit plunged 91% on-year to Rs 114 crore, even as higher provisions and worsening asset quality weigh. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,260 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. Earlier, an ET Now poll had estmated a net profit of Rs 164 crore. The net interest income came in 2.8% higher on-year to Rs 2,281 crore. Yes Bank said that the net profit was impcted due to absorbing one off impact from MTM provisions of Rs 1,109 crore in the quarter under review. Notably, the pre-provisioning Operating Profit grew 48.0% sequentially to Rs 1,959 crore.
