Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 18.50 points or 0.16% down, indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street, while the dollar got a lift from robust US retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound. Oil prices also took a spill on hints US tensions with Iran could be easing and as data showed stockpiles fell by less than expected last week. Early action was muted with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3 per cent and South Korea 0.8 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, ahead of the firm’s Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. The investors will keenly await developments regarding a potential stake sale to 4 PE investors. Mindtree shares will assume focus, after L&T’s hostile takeover. Investors would be looking forward to management guidance for the IT firm. We bring to you LIVE updates.