Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Yes Bank, Mindtree among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 18.50 points or 0.16% down, indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street, while the dollar got a lift from robust US retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound. Oil prices also took a spill on hints US tensions with Iran could be easing and as data showed stockpiles fell by less than expected last week. Early action was muted with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3 per cent and South Korea 0.8 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, ahead of the firm’s Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. The investors will keenly await developments regarding a potential stake sale to 4 PE investors. Mindtree shares will assume focus, after L&T’s hostile takeover. Investors would be looking forward to management guidance for the IT firm. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil steadied after falling more than 3% overnight, with U.S. crude trailing Brent after U.S. inventory data fell short of expectations, amid conflicting signals from the U.S. and Iran over the disputes that have roiled prices recently. Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $64.51, or 0.3% by 0027 GMT. They ended 3.2% down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent at $57.63. They fell 3.3% on Wednesday, having fallen to the lowest since July 9. Iran denied it was willing to negotiate over its ballistic missile program, contradicting a claim by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and appearing to undercut Trump’s statement that Washington had made progress on its disputes with Tehran.
Full story
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, but still held above the pyschological $1,400 level, as the dollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of a sharp downturn in the world’s largest economy. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,405.26 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,406.90 an ounce. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% last month as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and a variety of other goods. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales edging up 0.1% in June.
Full story
President Donald Trump reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants, after promising to hold off on more duties in a trade-war truce he reached with China’s Xi Jinping last month. “We have a long way to go as far as tariffs where China is concerned, if we want. We have another $325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want,” Trump said. “So, we’re talking to China about a deal, but I wish they didn’t break the deal that we had.” Trump and Xi called a tariff ceasefire and agreed to resume trade talks after meeting at the Group-of-20 summit in Japan in late-June, breaking a six-week stalemate. The U.S. president said he’d hold off on a threat to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports, and that Xi had agreed to buy large amounts of U.S. farm goods in exchange.
Full story