Share market LIVE: Sensex up 70 points, Nifty below 11,600; ONGC, NTPC top gainers

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up 70 points to 38,966.86 while the Nifty is trading below the 11,600 mark. NTPC shares gained more than 1.25% to hit Rs 129.20 on BSE. Yes Bank shares are trading 0.75% higher at Rs 93.90. Heromotocorp, TCS, M&M have emerged among the biggest loseers, shedding more than 1% each. Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited US retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy, with markets remaining focused on a likely US rate cut by the end of the month. Investors were relieved by encouraging Chinese economic data on the previous day, though broad pressure across global business and investment from Sino-US trade frictions and slowing world growth reinforced expectations of policy easing by major central banks, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of Mindtree will assume focus, as investors look for management commentary around the hostile takeover by L&T. HDFC AMC shares will also assume focus ahead of the Q1 results scheduled to be reported today.
In his Mann Ki Baat 2.0, PM Narendra Modi—the first after his re-election—pitched for water conservation to be made into a mass movement in India, amid reports of depleting water resources due to several reasons. In India, agriculture consumes nearly 80% (65% in China) of fresh water and the rest 20% is used for drinking and other household activities. Thus, and rightly so, the government launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) on July 1. The objective of JSA is to take measures for rainwater harvesting, water conservation and replenishing water bodies for meeting acute shortage of water. Today, India conserves only 8% of the rainfall it receives, which is among the lowest in the world, and we need to change this.
The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington has upheld lower court rulings that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories did not infringe two patents of British drug maker Indivior related to Suboxone. The Suboxone film is applied below a patient’s tongue, where it dissolves to release two active ingredients, buprenorphine and naloxone. Indivior had appealed against a US court order to stop Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its anti-opioid addiction drug Suboxone film that infringed its patents. Dr Reddy’s had booked sales of around $10-$15 million, days after its launch, before it was stayed by the US court. Suboxone had sales of around $786 billion in the US for the first nine months of 2018. The drug accounts for about 80% of Indivior’s sales.
While there is a thinking in some sections of the government that FPIs with investors not focused on profit maximisation could be exempted from the proposed higher surcharge on the super rich, tax experts have doubted the feasibility of the move. It would be difficult to define a special dispensation linked to the nature of beneficiary investors, as most India-focused funds are open-ended ones, where the investors keep changing, experts noted. According to an official source, the matter was discussed among the finance ministry officials, the CBDT and the Sebi last week.
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy, with markets remaining focused on a likely U.S. rate cut by the end of the month. Investors were relieved by encouraging Chinese economic data on the previous day, though broad pressure across global business and investment from Sino-U.S. trade frictions and slowing world growth reinforced expectations of policy easing by major central banks.
old prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data due later in the day for further clues on policy easing from the Federal Reserve in the face of a global slowdown. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,412.24 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,416.20 an ounce. U.S. data on Tuesday is expected to show that retail sales gained 0.1% in June, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.
Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as more production facilities returned to operation in the U.S. Gulf after Hurricane Barry swept through over the weekend, while Chinese economic data dimmed the outlook for crude demand. Brent crude futures were down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $66.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT. They fell 0.4% overnight. U.S. crude fell by 10 cents, or 0.2% to $59.48 a barrel.
