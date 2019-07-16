Share market LIVE: Sensex up 70 points, Nifty below 11,600; ONGC, NTPC top gainers

NTPC shares gained more than 1.25% to hit Rs 129.20 on BSE.

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up 70 points to 38,966.86 while the Nifty is trading below the 11,600 mark. NTPC shares gained more than 1.25% to hit Rs 129.20 on BSE. Yes Bank shares are trading 0.75% higher at Rs 93.90. Heromotocorp, TCS, M&M have emerged among the biggest loseers, shedding more than 1% each. Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited US retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy, with markets remaining focused on a likely US rate cut by the end of the month. Investors were relieved by encouraging Chinese economic data on the previous day, though broad pressure across global business and investment from Sino-US trade frictions and slowing world growth reinforced expectations of policy easing by major central banks, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of Mindtree will assume focus, as investors look for management commentary around the hostile takeover by L&T. HDFC AMC shares will also assume focus ahead of the Q1 results scheduled to be reported today.