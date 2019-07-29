Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 40 points, Nifty below 11,300; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto top losers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up 40 points to 37,892, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,300-mark. Shares of India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki slumped 2% to Rs 5,891 after the firm reported Q1 results on Friday. ICICI Bank, HCL Tech shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping more than 2% each. Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as markets count down to a likely cut in US interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline. US and Chinese trade negotiators also meet in Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low for a breakthrough. We bring to you live updates.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher, tracking global cues. The Sensex is up 40 points to 37,892, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,300-mark. Shares of India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki slumped 2% to Rs 5,891 after the firm reported Q1 results on Friday. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Midway into earnings season, it’s clear India Inc’s P&L account remains under pressure. Revenue growth is so sluggish that even a modest increase in costs hasn’t helped companies protect their margins. However, the real bad news is that the turn in the private sector capex cycle is a good 12-18 months away and consumption demand, while it may perk up in the second half of the year, is unlikely to rise meaningfully. Indeed, commentary is more than cautious, with no CEO talking of a sustained upturn in demand. Net profits for a sample of 252 companies have fallen some 14% year-on-year; remove TCS and Reliance Industries and they have crashed 28% y-o-y. Without these two firms, the revenue growth slows to just 3.2% y-o-y.
Full story
Had all off-budget borrowings — where the repayment obligation is essentially on the sovereign — and various unmet payment obligations been considered, the Centre’s fiscal deficit for 2018-19 would have amounted to a discomfiting 6.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) instead of the 3.4% reported. This would have been higher than such deficit of 5.85% for 2017-18, as estimated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). So, as many experts have pointed out, there is actually upward spiral in the general government deficit, while the official line is that the prescribed glide path is being adhered to. Rathin Roy, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, recently said the country might be staring at a “silent fiscal crisis” and called for a white paper on the medium-term fiscal targets.
Full story
The new Budget aims to put the economy on track, which requires a real ‘big boost.’ The government has clearly declared its intent to attract investments as part of the Naya India Mission. Investment in infrastructure and technology, innovation and recapitalisation of banks to ensure finance and liquidity are national priorities. A regulatory ‘booster shot’ is one measure that can do the trick. This requires an intensive, creative, 360-degree, holistic approach. Various sectors of the economy and institutions have to fire all guns, delivering and implementing effectively to translate this goal into ground reality.
Full story
The most telling statement during earnings season usually comes from R Shankar Raman, director, Larsen &Toubro. For nearly a dozen quarters now, Shankar Raman has been saying that private sector capex is some time away. This time around too, he was as pessimistic, estimating it could take anywhere between 12-18 months before the private sector starts adding capacity. That is pretty much the tone. The Asian Paints management believes the environment is challenging and is keeping its fingers crossed the monsoon is a good one. At HUL, the management suggested no triggers for an immediate demand recovery, citing the slow rhythm of the economy and persistent channel liquidity issues.
Full story
Almost three months after their trade talks broke down in acrimony, Chinese and American negotiators meet again in Shanghai this week amid tempered expectations for breakthroughs in their year-long trade war. Two days of talks are scheduled to restart Tuesday after a truce reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, last month. Deep tensions remain, though, and recent days have brought mixed signals from both sides, with neither showing an urge to compromise.
Full story
Asian shares drifted lower on Monday as markets anxiously counted down to a likely cut in U.S. interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline. U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators also meet in Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low for a breakthrough. Data on the weekend showed profits earned by China’s industrial firms contracted in June, fuelling concerns that the bruising trade war will drag on economic growth.
Full story