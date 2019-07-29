Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 40 points, Nifty below 11,300; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto top losers

Number crunching: Actual fiscal deficit in FY19 was 6.1 per cent

Had all off-budget borrowings — where the repayment obligation is essentially on the sovereign — and various unmet payment obligations been considered, the Centre’s fiscal deficit for 2018-19 would have amounted to a discomfiting 6.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) instead of the 3.4% reported. This would have been higher than such deficit of 5.85% for 2017-18, as estimated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). So, as many experts have pointed out, there is actually upward spiral in the general government deficit, while the official line is that the prescribed glide path is being adhered to. Rathin Roy, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, recently said the country might be staring at a “silent fiscal crisis” and called for a white paper on the medium-term fiscal targets.

