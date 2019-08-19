Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points up at 11,063 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks rose on Monday as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothed investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump. Over recent weeks, recession anxiety – triggered by an inversion in the US bond yield curve – has led to a shakeout in financial markets. That has driven speculation of more support from policy makers, including from the US Federal Reserve which last month cut rates for the first time since the financial crisis, Reuters reported. Shares of India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki will assume focus, after CLSA cut the firm’s EPS estimates by 8-10%. Tata Motors shares will also be in focus, after firm fears double-digit sales drop in FY20. We bring to you LIVE updates.
In a bid to kick-start growth, the government has pushed public sector banks to initiate a nationwide campaign to ensure credit flow to businesses, big and small. For the first time, such a massive coordinated effort is being made by the banking sector to ensure better delivery of services to customers and improve the reach of government schemes. While the overall credit growth is still at 12%, the flow of credit to small/medium businesses remained weak and export credit growth has contracted.
After its foray into the steel business, Vedanta has set its sights on being among the top three-four steel makers in India, planning to expand its steel capacity to 10 MTPA from the present 1.5 MTPA in the next five to six years. The natural resources major acquired Electrosteel Steels (ESL), a primary producer of steel and downstream value-added products, for Rs 5,320 crore in June last year. ESL has a greenfield steel plant with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA near Bokaro in Jharkhand state. Venturing into the steel sector through these inorganic route entailed quite a struggle for the company, with the acquisition of the debt-ridden ESL materialising only after protracted battles in bankruptcy courts.
Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists, although price gains were capped by an unusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about demand growth. Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.8%, at $59.09 a barrel at 0035 GMT, U.S. crude was up 39 cents, or 0.7%, at $55.26 a barrel. Prices rose after the drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday added to Middle East tensions.
Gold prices dipped on Monday on a stronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities markets, as hopes of stimulus from major central banks eased fears of a steep global economic downturn. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,506 per ounce at 0114 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,517.60 an ounce. The dollar index, against a basket of six major currencies, hovered near a two-week high reached on Friday.
China’s embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs. A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that “the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds.” Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong. Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement’s demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.
Amid an increased India-Pak tension on Kashmir and an ongoing Afghan peace talks, a top American foreign policy expert has cautioned the Trump Administration against any strategic tilt towards Pakistan and moving away from India. “The US would be unwise to turn to Pakistan as a strategic partner,” Richard N Hass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in an op-ed last week. Pakistan sees a friendly government in Kabul as vital to its security and competition with arch-rival India, he wrote in his op-ed that was first published by Project Syndicate and thereafter, on the CFR website.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Inc’s Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as well as competition from South Korean company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Trump said Cook “made a good case” that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung’s products would not be subject to those same tariffs. Tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. By contrast, the United States and South Korea struck a trade agreement last September.
U.S. President Donald Trump and top White House officials dismissed concerns that economic growth may be faltering, saying on Sunday they saw little risk of recession despite a volatile week on global bond markets, and insisting their trade war with China was doing no damage to the United States. “We’re doing tremendously well, our consumers are rich, I gave a tremendous tax cut, and they’re loaded up with money,” Trump said on Sunday. But he was less optimistic than his aides on striking a trade deal with China, saying that while he believed China was ready to come to an agreement, “I’m not ready to make a deal yet.” He hinted that the White House would like to see Beijing resolve ongoing protests in Hong Kong first. “I would like to see Hong Kong worked out in a very humanitarian fashion,” Trump said.
