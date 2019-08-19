Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors shares in focus

Heavyweights – Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank – contributed 38% to the Sensex gain. The two together enjoy a weightage of about 2s3% in the basket of 30 stocks. (Reuters)

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points up at 11,063 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks rose on Monday as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothed investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump. Over recent weeks, recession anxiety – triggered by an inversion in the US bond yield curve – has led to a shakeout in financial markets. That has driven speculation of more support from policy makers, including from the US Federal Reserve which last month cut rates for the first time since the financial crisis, Reuters reported. Shares of India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki will assume focus, after CLSA cut the firm’s EPS estimates by 8-10%. Tata Motors shares will also be in focus, after firm fears double-digit sales drop in FY20. We bring to you LIVE updates.