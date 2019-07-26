Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; L&T, HUL among shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 26 points down at 11,275 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian share prices opened a tad lower on Friday on mixed U.S. earnings reports and the euro held above two-year lows struck overnight after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady, though officials said a cut was certain in September. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15% while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3%. Shares of L&T will assume focus, after global brokerages noted that that the growth has slowed in the latest quarter. FMCG giant HUL will also assume focus. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday stayed its own July 18 order to implead Deloitte Haskin & Sells and BSR & Associates in the IL&FS proceedings. The NCLT gave the audit firms time till July 28 to file an appeal, according to the order uploaded on the tribunal’s web portal. The legal counsel of Deloitte Haskin & Sells had last week moved the tribunal seeking a four-week stay on the order passed by the tribunal to implead the auditors of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) in the tribunal’s proceedings against IL&FS for operational mismanagement.
Full story
In what underlines the urgency of revamping the UDAY scheme, power distribution entities’ (discoms) losses are again mounting, after declining over two years till FY18 — at FY19 end, the losses were up 44% year-on-year at Rs 21,658 crore. Worse, if these entities had paid generating companies in time, the losses would have been higher — dues to producers were up 28% at Rs 38,884 crore at May end.
See chart
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Thursday submitted a resolution plan to lenders who have signed the the inter-creditor agreement (ICA). Mutual funds and other institutional bond holders have not signed the ICA. The resolution plan, however, is not final. A senior banker explained that lenders have met with mutual funds to take into account their views. “While typically mutual funds do not formulate resolution plans, and this is the first for many lenders, it could take time,’ he said. Sources have indicated to FE that lenders worked along with the company on the resolution plan and arelargely in consensus with the proposal.
Full story
Oil prices fell on Friday after a Reuters poll showed global economic growth is likely to slow further amid the U.S.-China trade war, although losses were limited by tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.15 a barrel by 0049 GMT. They rose 0.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $55.97 a barrel, after gaining 0.25% overnight. A global economic growth rut risks deepening, despite expectations that major central banks will cut rates or ease policy further, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists who remain worried about the U.S.-China trade war.
Full story
U.S. stocks backed off record highs and bond yields rose following mixed earnings and rosier-than-expected economic sentiment from the European Central Bank’s governor. The ECB signaled its intention to explore monetary easing but did not cut interest rates, and bank President Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the economy than investors expected, sending equities lower and boosting government debt yields. “The ECB’s rosier outlook may be giving the market a bit of a chill,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “The market continues to hope for dovish central banks and the actions of one central bank lead the market to wonder what that means for the Federal Reserve.”
Full story
Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,195 crore during the quarter ended June 30, up 43% from the year-ago period. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 836 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased 43% to Rs 3,695 crore from Rs 2,579 crore in Q1FY19. Consolidated assets under management grew 41% to Rs 1,28,898 crore. Given the sectoral challenges, the company has started off the year quit well and has added Rs 34,000 crore in new assets since September 2018 when the crisis hit the NBFCs. There was a granular growth and the 66% growth came from existing customers, said managing director Rajeev Jain.
Full story
Asian share prices opened a tad lower on Friday on mixed U.S. earnings reports and the euro held above two-year lows struck overnight after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady, though officials said a cut was certain in September. Wall Street shares fell from record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.53%, following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results from Ford Motor and other companies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15% while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3%.
Full story
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said private companies were doing a much better work in creating jobs in the country. “Companies can train so much better than governments. Governments get into that, and they really do not have a clue as to what they are doing. And it costs a lot of money,” Trump said at a White House event to celebrate one year of the Pledge to American Workers. An initiative of the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, the Pledge to America’s Workers is a call for business and industry to create more and better jobs for US citizens by imparting education and skills to American students and workers. In the last one year, it has helped some 12 million people, Trump said.
Full story