Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; L&T, HUL among shares in focus

Donald Trump says private companies do much better work in creating jobs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said private companies were doing a much better work in creating jobs in the country. “Companies can train so much better than governments. Governments get into that, and they really do not have a clue as to what they are doing. And it costs a lot of money,” Trump said at a White House event to celebrate one year of the Pledge to American Workers. An initiative of the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, the Pledge to America’s Workers is a call for business and industry to create more and better jobs for US citizens by imparting education and skills to American students and workers. In the last one year, it has helped some 12 million people, Trump said.

