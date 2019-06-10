  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex,Nifty to open higher; Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Mindtree shares in focus today

Updated:Jun 10, 2019 9:15:29 am

The Indian headline indices- Sensed and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. The US and Mexico have finally agreed to iron out their trade disputes. The SGX Nifty today ended 59 points up at 11, 956 level.

The Indian headline indices- Sensed and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. The US and Mexico have finally agreed to iron out their trade disputes. The SGX Nifty today ended 59 points up at 11, 956 level. On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, while the Sensex settled at 39,615.50, higher by 0.22 per cent, the Nifty also closed at 11,870.65 mark, 0.23 per cent up from the previous settlement. The rupee on Friday declined by 18 paise to end at 69.46 against the US dollar.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and Mindtree shares would be in focus today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has on June 6 imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Bank for non-disclosure of information related to promoters’ stake in the bank. Larsen & Toubro has made a 5,029 crore open offer for 51,325,371 equity shares of MindTree at Rs 980 per share. The open offer will begin on June 17 and will close on June 28.

Live Blog

09:15 (IST)10 Jun 2019
Gold off 14-month peak after Mexico migration deal settles nerves in markets

Gold retreated from a 14-month peak on Monday after an agreement late last week between the United States and Mexico to avert a tariff war crimped safe-haven demand for the metal.

FUNDAMENTALSSpot gold had fallen 0.5% to $1,333.44 per ounce by 0103 GMT. In the previous session, the metal hit its highest since April 19, 2018 at $1,348.08 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.5% lower at $1339.90 an ounce.

Read more: Gold off 14-month peak after Mexico migration deal settles nerves in markets

09:13 (IST)10 Jun 2019
US stock futures, Asian shares gain as Mexico tariffs averted

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares rose on Monday after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, while weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts. The Mexican peso jumped 1.75 per cent in early Monday trade to 19.2579 on the dollar on news of the removal of the tariff threat. But relief was widespread, as global investors had feared that opening up another trade conflict, while still battling with China, could tip the United States and other economies into recession.

Read more: US stock futures, Asian shares gain as Mexico tariffs averted

09:11 (IST)10 Jun 2019
Trade wars: China Central Banker says no specific Yuan level important

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said last week that no specific level for the yuan is important, and indicated confidence it will continue to be “relatively strong” once the noise of the trade war subsides.

“There is obviously a link between the trade war and the movements of renminbi,” Yi said in an exclusive interview in Beijing, using the official term for China’s currency. “Recently, it’s a little bit weaker, because of the tremendous pressure from the U.S. side.”

Read more: Trade wars: China Central Banker says no specific Yuan level important

09:06 (IST)10 Jun 2019
Rupee opens nearly flat at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.47

The Indian currency rupee has opened at 69.45 per dollar against the Friday's close of 69.47 per dollar. Last week, it had fallen by 18 paise to end at 69.46 against the US dollar

