Share market LIVE: Sensex,Nifty to open higher; Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Mindtree shares in focus today

The Indian headline indices- Sensed and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday tracking positive global cues. The US and Mexico have finally agreed to iron out their trade disputes. The SGX Nifty today ended 59 points up at 11, 956 level. On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, while the Sensex settled at 39,615.50, higher by 0.22 per cent, the Nifty also closed at 11,870.65 mark, 0.23 per cent up from the previous settlement. The rupee on Friday declined by 18 paise to end at 69.46 against the US dollar. Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and Mindtree shares would be in focus today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has on June 6 imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Bank for non-disclosure of information related to promoters\u2019 stake in the bank. Larsen & Toubro has made a 5,029 crore open offer for 51,325,371 equity shares of MindTree at Rs 980 per share. The open offer will begin on June 17 and will close on June 28.