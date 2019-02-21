Share Market Live: Sensex up 75 points, Nifty above 10,750; Corporation Bank surges 20%; PNB up 5%

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: Shares of PSU banks Punjab National Bank and Corporation Bank jumped in the morning on government’s capital infusion approval.

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 50 points to 35,807.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-mark. Shares of PSU banks Punjab National Bank and Corporation Bank jumped in the morning, after the government infused approved Rs 48,239 crore capital infusion into 12 public sector banks (PSBS). PNB shares are trading 5% higher at Rs 76, while Corporation Bank shares are trading 20% higher at Rs 29.85.

Earlier, US stocks ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting reaffirmed for investors that the U.S. central bank would be “patient” with respect to further interest rate hikes. Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes affirmed it would be ‘patient’ on interest rate rises and risk assets got a lift from hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.