Share Market Live: Sensex up 75 points, Nifty above 10,750; Corporation Bank surges 20%; PNB up 5%

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 50 points to 35,807.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,750-mark. Shares of PSU banks Punjab National Bank and Corporation Bank jumped in the morning, after the government infused approved Rs 48,239 crore capital infusion into 12 public sector banks (PSBS). PNB shares are trading 5% higher at Rs 76, while Corporation Bank shares are trading 20% higher at Rs 29.85.
Earlier, US stocks ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting reaffirmed for investors that the U.S. central bank would be “patient” with respect to further interest rate hikes. Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes affirmed it would be ‘patient’ on interest rate rises and risk assets got a lift from hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Rupee opened marginally higher at Rs 71.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.12, according to Bloomberg index. On Wednesday, the domestic currency snapped a four-session downturn to appreciate by 23 paise against the greenback amid easing oil prices and a firm greenback. A positive trend in the global equity markets, which rose on optimism surrounding the ongoing US-China trade talks, also supported the rupee, analysts told news agency PTI.
Oil prices hovered close to 2019 highs on Thursday, bolstered by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, but were prevented from rising further by slowing growth in the global economy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $57.33 per barrel at 0256 GMT, 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, above their last settlement, but below their 2019 high of $57.55 reached the previous day. (Reuters reported)
U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting reaffirmed for investors that the U.S. central bank would be "patient" with respect to further interest rate hikes. But policymakers gave little sense of how long their "patient" stance on the U.S. rate policy would last, according to minutes from the Jan. 29-30 meeting, resulting in jumpy afternoon activity and stocks trading on both sides of unchanged. (Reuters reported)
Asian shares held near 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes affirmed it would be 'patient' on interest rate rises and risk assets got a lift from hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were steady in early trade, hovering just off their highest since early October. Australian shares gave up early gains, last trading 0.1 percent lower, but the Australian dollar rallied in the wake of strong full-time jobs figure. (Reuters reported)
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has set another record by ranking as the sixth fastest growing retail company in the world on a list released by Deloitte, beating global giants such as Amazon, GS Retail, Nike and others. American grocery firm Albertsons Companies topped the list, followed by Chinese retailer Vipshop. RIL has also featured among the top 100 ‘global retailing powers’ — a list of 250 large global retail companies. RIL ranks 94 on global retailing powers list, outranking 156 global giants, including the likes of Metro Inc, Staples, Next and others. US-based Walmart tops the global retailing powers list.
Shares of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta surged in trade on Wednesday to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers after the firm denied media reports of making a last minute bid for Essar Steel. Vedanta share price gained by more than 5% intra-day to Rs 160.90 on NSE. The shares closed 4.67% higher on BSE, to become the biggest gainers in the Sensex. “This is in reference to the various news items appearing today with respect to alleged discussions between Vedanta and JSW Steel for a possible last-minute joint bid for Essar Steel,” Vedanta said in a stock exchange filing.
The government on Wednesday approved Rs 48,239 crore capital infusion into 12 public sector banks (PSBS) in this financial year to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans. “Govt approves ₹ 48239 cr recap to 12 PSBs (₹ 1 lakh cr in FY) to equip 2 better-performing PSBs to be above reg PCA triggers, ensure PSBs brought out remain above PCA triggers, avoid PCA for PSBs in breach, & min reg capital for all PCA PSBs,” DFS Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a tweet.
