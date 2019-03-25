Share market LIVE: Sensex remains under pressure, Nifty near 11,350; Tata Motors, SBI shares down

Share market LIVE: The Sensex is down about 330 points to 37,834.32, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,400-mark.

Stock market LIVE: After opening sharply lower, the stock markets Sensex and Nifty remains under pressure in the morning trade on Monday. The Sensex is down about 321 points to 37,844, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,350-mark. SBI shares are trading 1.8% down at Rs 292.75 in the morning trade. Sun Pharma shares are trading 2% lower at Rs 463.50, while the shares of Tata Motors are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 172.75, after reports the auto major is set to increase prices of some cars by Rs 25,000.

The US market ended sharply lower on Friday, after the 3-month yield topped 10-year rate resulting in inversion of yeild curve. This is an important indicator of recession. The Asian markets followed suit, with all major indices trading more than 1 per cent down, with Nikkei leading losses. We bring to you LIVE updates.