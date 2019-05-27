Share market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty below 11,850; Tata Steel, SBI among top gainers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 36 points to 39,471, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark. Tata Steel, SBI shares are among top gainers, jumping up to 1.5%.\u00a0\u00a0 Asia stocks hovered near four-month lows on Monday amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions while the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend\u2019s European Parliament elections. MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was virtually flat, a sliver above from a four-month low touched on Friday, with market holidays in the U.S. and U.K. denting trading volumes, Reuters reported. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will assume focus, after media reports say that RBI is likely to seek legal opinion in case. Page Industries shares will also be in focus, after the firm missed estimates for the quarter ended March-19.We bring to you Live updates.