Share market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty below 11,850; Tata Steel, SBI among top gainers

Updated:May 27, 2019 10:19:17 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 36 points to 39,471, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark.

The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 115, while 119 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE. (File photo)Tata Steel, SBI shares are among top gainers, jumping up to 1.5%.

Share market LIVE:  The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 36 points to 39,471, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark. Tata Steel, SBI shares are among top gainers, jumping up to 1.5%.  

Asia stocks hovered near four-month lows on Monday amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions while the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend’s European Parliament elections. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was virtually flat, a sliver above from a four-month low touched on Friday, with market holidays in the U.S. and U.K. denting trading volumes, Reuters reported.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will assume focus, after media reports say that RBI is likely to seek legal opinion in case. Page Industries shares will also be in focus, after the firm missed estimates for the quarter ended March-19.We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

10:19 (IST)27 May 2019
Rupee rises 19 paise to 69.34 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 69.53 against the US dollar Friday. The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.43 against the American currency at 0947 hrs. Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters, positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee. On the other hand, rising crude prices restricted the rupee upmove.

10:02 (IST)27 May 2019
Attention startups: Soon file GST, tax returns in just one hour as DPIIT proposes cut in monthly compliance time

Envisioned by BJP in its election manifesto in April this year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to reduce the compliance time taken by startups to only one hour per month in an effort to boost the regulatory environment for emerging entrepreneurs. DPIIT had proposed the same in its Start-up India Vision 2024 document announced in late April. The move is targeted towards cutting down startups’ “monthly compliance” time to one hour so that “they can concentrate on their core work,” PTI reported citing an official. This would help startups focus on running the business instead of “GST filings, tax returns and other local laws every month”, the official said, that otherwise costs entrepreneurs time and money.

09:25 (IST)27 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty below 11,850; Tata Steel, SBI among top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 36 points to 39,471, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark. Tata Steel, SBI shares are among top gainers, jumping up to 1.5%.  A look at live Sensex heatmap.

09:15 (IST)27 May 2019
Sensex ends week 4% higher after Modi’s emphatic win, Nifty hits 12,000; key highlights

The stock market ended the week on a euphoric note after Narendra Modi-led BJP stormed to victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The Sensex gained 624.33 points on Friday to 39,434.72, taking the overall gains in the week to nearly 4%. Interestingly, the Sensex added a whopping 1,504 points in the week or about 3.9% buoyed by the sentiment around Modi’s victory. The Nifty has added a robust 437 points in the week, or about 3.83%. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime highs. The 30-share index touched a new all-time high of 40,124.56, while the Nifty touched a fresh peak of 12,041.15.

09:13 (IST)27 May 2019
Indian farmer needs funds, data and tools to succeed

The world’s population will reach 8.5 billion people by 2030 as per estimates by the United Nations. By 2050, we will need 70% more food than our current consumption, says World Economic Forum. We have to think and act in radically different ways to find solutions that are scalable, sustainable and equitable.Farmer as an entrepreneur. The farmer needs an ecosystem that empowers him/her to make the right decisions; does not punish him for failures; and gives him control over his product and treats them with dignity. Just like an entrepreneur, he needs funds, data and tools to succeed. Once we enable the farmer to innovate, there will be no need for freebies and waivers.

09:11 (IST)27 May 2019
Tanishq, Bournvita, Shoppers Stop: How adds are faring on screen

It’s tough for a brand targetting the green tea-drinking millennial junta to also appeal to elderly audiences; but Tanishq manages this effortlessly in its TVC created by Lowe Lintas. Featuring two elderly women feeling out of place in a Tanishq showroom, the brand smartly uses the metaphor of the consumer’s preferred hot beverage as a symbol of its understanding of the diverse clientele.

08:50 (IST)27 May 2019
Looming trouble: India Inc slips on demand slump, turns in dismal Q4 results

Corporate profits for Q4FY19 have been quite poor, reflecting several pain points. Almost all companies have disappointed the street with just a couple of surprises. The aggregate numbers have been boosted by the relatively good numbers from a few heavyweights but for the rest of India Inc, it’s a quarter everyone would like to forget. Analysts at Nomura wrote that the results point to an all-round slowdown in consumption. “The impact of the slowdown on earnings is strong, particularly on discretionary consumption, with a significant contraction in Ebitda margins,” they noted, adding that in the near term, the growth outlook, particularly for discretionary consumption, remains challenging. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said they had cut earnings estimates for2019-20 across sectors, other than banks, to reflect lower volume and profitability assumptions.

08:49 (IST)27 May 2019
Focus on PSUs: Govt looks to boost market cap of state-run firms

With the listed central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) losing about `2.33 lakh crore in market value in little over a year, the government is working on an action plan to restore and boost the m-cap of these entities. As part of this, some of the firms may be asked to list their subsidiaries. Also, CPSE staff may be rewarded with employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) similar to such performance-boosters in the private corporate sector.  The market capitalisation of listed CPSEs (there are 55 of them) stood at `12.89 lakh crore on May 17, 2019, down 15.3% from `15.22 lakh crore as on March 31, 2018. During the same period BSE m-cap rose 3.05%. Besides assorted policy obligations on these firms which make it difficult for them to operate in a commercial environment, the shrinking of m-cap of CPSEs is also due to fierce competition from private sector which they find it difficult to put up with.

08:48 (IST)27 May 2019
Government sees red as electric vehicles fails to deliver mileage promise

Government departments using the electric vehicles (EVs) from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are understood to be somewhat unhappy with the mileage of the vehicles.According to an official in one of the departments, while Tata Motors and M&M had claimed these would run for 130 km when fully charged, they are able to do just about 85 km. “One is worried about running them for too long,” the official told FE. A Tata Motors spokesperson said the Tigor EV has a certified range of 142 km as per an ARAI test report against the tender range requirement of 130 kms. “The range of the vehicle varies from individual to individual and depends on the driving habits, road and traffic conditions,” the spokesperson added.

08:48 (IST)27 May 2019
NPA crisis: Why loans to MSME, real state, farmers may go bad

The big jump in provisions for loan losses seen in the March quarter suggests the worst of the NPA (non-performing assets) cycle may be over since most lenders appear to have taken care of their exposures to IL&FS and Jet Airways. However, with the economy seeing a very sharp slowdown with demand weakening and some uncertainty on the monsoon, exposure to businesses in sectors such as MSME, real estate, agriculture, power, and even to NBFCs could go bad, say analysts. The contraction in factory output in March and also the very poor corporate results for Q4FY19 could make it harder for businesses to repay their loans, they point out. 

