Share market LIVE: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,750; Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank top losers

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 64 points to 38,968.28, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,750-level. Maruti Suzuki shares are trading 1.4% lower at Rs 6,567.15, while IndusInd Bank shares are down by nearly 1% to Rs 1,593, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers.\u00a0 Asian markets marked time on Thursday with two major centres - Japan and China - shut for holidays while the dollar held on to overnight gains after the US central bank poured cold water on rate cut expectations.\u00a0MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1 percent, trading in a tight band. Australian shares slipped 0.7 percent while New Zealand was up 0.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi index added 0.1 percent, Reuters reported.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.