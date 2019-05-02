  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,750; Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank top losers

Updated:May 02, 2019 9:25:58 am

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 64 points to 38,968.28, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,750-level.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 64 points to 38,968.28, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,750-level. Maruti Suzuki shares are trading 1.4% lower at Rs 6,567.15, while IndusInd Bank shares are down by nearly 1% to Rs 1,593, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. 

Asian markets marked time on Thursday with two major centres – Japan and China – shut for holidays while the dollar held on to overnight gains after the US central bank poured cold water on rate cut expectations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1 percent, trading in a tight band. Australian shares slipped 0.7 percent while New Zealand was up 0.4 percent and South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.1 percent, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:25 (IST)02 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,750; Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank top losers

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 64 points to 38,968.28, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,750-level. Maruti Suzuki shares are trading 1.4% lower at Rs 6,567.15, while IndusInd Bank shares are down by nearly 1% to Rs 1,593, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:19 (IST)02 May 2019
Victory for RBI: Madras HC sets aside its single-judge order on NBFC registration

In a victory to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a single judge order that ordered restoration of Certificate of Registration (CoR) of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) cancelled by the central bank for non-compliance of the enhanced net owned fund (NOF) norms.The bench also directed the NBFCs to approach the appellate authority within 30 days and raise their concerns to get the greivances redressed.

09:17 (IST)02 May 2019
Lenders to take 52% haircut as Patanjali’s resolution plan for Ruchi Soya gets the go-ahead

With the committee of creditors (CoC) having approved Patanjali Ayurved’s Rs 4,350 crore resolution plan for Ruchi Soya, another resolution of a troubled business appears to be in sight. In this instance, lenders have agreed to a 52% haircut on the admitted claims. The CoC is expected to place the resolution plan before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval before May 7. The Patanjali plan proposes a `115-crore infusion into Ruchi Soya. Patanjali’s proposal for Ruchi Soya, currently in the midst of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), received a 96% approval from CoC following a vote that concluded at 8 pm on Tuesday.

08:48 (IST)02 May 2019
Maruti sales skid in April, lowest since December 18

Weak demand and high finance, insurance cost drove down Maruti’s April local PV volumes by 19% y-o-y — lowest since December 2018. It was also hurt by a high base in April 2018.

08:42 (IST)02 May 2019
SEBI imposes Rs 36 lakh fine on 7 companies; here’s why

SEBI levied a fine of Rs 36 lakh on seven firms on Wednesday for manipulative and fraudulent trade activities in illiquid stock options of BSE. An investigation was carried out into the  trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015 by the market regulator. The probe was conducted after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of the exchange. While firms Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd, Shri Balaji Trade, Leela News Network Pvt Ltd, Maa Amba Towers Ltd, Bermaco Energy System and Calendula Teledata were imposed a fine Rs 5 lakh each. Maa Ambe Warehousing Pvt Ltd was fined Rs 6 lakh, SEBI orders revealed.

08:41 (IST)02 May 2019
Shared prosperity? Billionaires under fire confront wealth gap at Milken Conference

In Beverly Hills, the chicken Caesar salad costs $25.95. Stephen Schwarzman, with a net worth of $14.3 billion, could buy one for all 329 million people in the U.S. today — and then do so again tomorrow for 222 million of them. The wealth on display this week at the annual Davos-style conference organized by Michael Milken, once of junk-bond fame, is capturing a moment in our age of growing inequality. For the first time in Milken Institute Global Conference’s two-decade-plus history, Schwarzman and the other billionaires and mere multimillionaires here find themselves confronting uncomfortable questions about the source of their wealth: modern American capitalism itself. That chicken Caesar at the Beverly Hilton? The price breaks down to almost four hours of work at the federal minimum wage.

08:40 (IST)02 May 2019
Oil caught between pillar and post as U.S. output hits record but market tensions grow

Oil prices were caught between opposing forces on Thursday, squeezed by record U.S. crude oil output and surging stockpiles, but supported by global market tensions as all exemptions to U.S. sanctions on Iran expired, Venezuela’s crisis escalated, and producer club OPEC withheld supply. Spot Brent crude oil futures were at $72.15 per barrel at 0142 GMT, 4 cents below their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were virtually unchanged from their last settlement, at $63.58 per barrel.

08:39 (IST)02 May 2019
Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Asian markets marked time on Thursday with two major centres – Japan and China – shut for holidays while the dollar held on to overnight gains after the U.S. central bank poured cold water on rate cut expectations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1 percent, trading in a tight band. Australian shares slipped 0.7 percent while New Zealand was up 0.4 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI index added 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged. Trading in Japan will resume next Tuesday while China will be back in action on Monday.

