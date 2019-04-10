Share market LIVE: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty near 11,650; Tata Motors, Yes Bank top gainers

Stock Market Live: The Sensex is down about 60 points to 38,879.12, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are opened marginally lower on Wednesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 60 points to 38,879.12, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained nearly 0.70% to Rs 273.50, while Tata Motors shares are trading 1% higher at Rs 207.55. Vodafone Idea shares are trading 0.9% lower at Rs 16.80.

Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs on Wednesday as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.1 percent, a day after it hit eight-month highs while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.9 percent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gave up 0.61 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.56 percent, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.