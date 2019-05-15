Share market highlights: Sensex ends 204 points down, Nifty below 11,200; Yes Bank, Tata Motors plunge

Share market highlights:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 203 points down to 37,114.88, while the Nifty ended below the 11,200-mark. Yes Bank share price tumbled more than 8% to end at Rs 143.65, while Tata Motors shares closed 8% down at Rs 169.60 to emerge among the biggest Sensex losers. Asian stocks struggled near a 3-1\/2-month low on Wednesday on lingering concerns over the economic impact of a U.S.-China trade war, although an overnight bounce on Wall Street helped limit the losses.\u00a0MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.05%.\u00a0The index had fallen to its lowest level since the end of January the previous day as a trade conflict between the United States and China intensified. Beijing on Monday imposed a tariff hike on U.S. goods following Washington\u2019s decision last week to hike its levies on Chinese imports, Reuters reported.