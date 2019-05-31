Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; ONGC, Jet Airways shares in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to positive on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 6 points up at 11,892.50 indicating a higher opening for Sensed and Nifty. U.S. stock futures slid and sovereign bonds surged on Friday as investors feared President Donald Trump\u2019s shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.\u00a0The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity disappointed for May, questioning the effectiveness of Beijing\u2019s stimulus steps.\u00a0Markets moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, while bond yields touched fresh lows and curves inverted in a warning of recession, Reuters reported. Shares of ONGC will assume focus, after the firm reported highest fall in profit in the last 13 quarters. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after the firm said that it's not in a position to approve Q4 results. We bring to you Live updates.