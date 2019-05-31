Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; ONGC, Jet Airways shares in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 31, 2019 9:01:44 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to positive on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 6 points up at 11,892.50 indicating a higher opening for Sensed and Nifty.

U.S. stock futures slid and sovereign bonds surged on Friday as investors feared President Donald Trump’s shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession. The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity disappointed for May, questioning the effectiveness of Beijing’s stimulus steps. Markets moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, while bond yields touched fresh lows and curves inverted in a warning of recession, Reuters reported.

Shares of ONGC will assume focus, after the firm reported highest fall in profit in the last 13 quarters. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after the firm said that it’s not in a position to approve Q4 results. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:01 (IST)31 May 2019
Adani wins one of last two permits it needs for Australia coal mine

The Australian state of Queensland on Friday approved Adani Enterprise’s management plan for an endangered bird at the site for a controversial coal mine, leaving only one more permit before construction can start on the project. India’s Adani has been working for a decade to obtain approvals to develop the Carmichael mine in the remote Galilee Basin, but the process has been slow as the project has become a touchstone for concerns about climate change. “The Department of Environment and Science (DES) approved Adani’s black-throated finch management plan,” the Queensland regulator said.

08:54 (IST)31 May 2019
Asia stocks sunk as Trump fires new trade salvo

Asian shares extended a month-long slide and sovereign bonds surged on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Mexico, sending the peso tumbling. Washington will impose a 5% tariff from June 10, which would then rise steadily to 25% until illegal immigration across the southern border was stopped. Trump announced the decision on Twitter late Thursday, catching markets completely by surprise and sparking a rush to safe harbours as investors worried the escalation would upend an already fragile world economy. “The threat of U.S. tariffs on Mexico to take effect inside two weeks is a sharp blow to investor sentiment,” said Sean Callow, a senior FX analyst at Westpac.

08:53 (IST)31 May 2019
Oil falls to lowest in nearly 3 months as US tariffs on Mexico stoke economy worries

Oil prices dropped 1.5% percent on Friday to their lowest in nearly three months after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economic growth. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.86 at 0019 GMT, their lowest since March 11. That was down just over a dollar, or 1.5%, from last session’s close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.78 per barrel, down 81 cents, or 1.5%, from their last settlement. WTI earlier marked its lowest since March 8 at $55.66 a barrel.

08:52 (IST)31 May 2019
Gold edges towards monthly gain on US rate cut expectations

Gold prices rose on Friday to remain on track for their first monthly gain since January, with expectations of cuts in U.S. interest rates boosted by inflation data for the first quarter. Markets were also keeping a close eye on international trade tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risking tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.

