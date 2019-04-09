Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open positive tracking global cues; Jet Airways, Yes Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 6.5 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,690.50 indicating a flat to positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Tuesday as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit, while broader concerns over slowing global growth checked sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically flat after brushing its highest since late August last year during the previous session, Reuters reported.
Shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after media reports indicated that multiple players including Tatas, Etihad, TPG Delta and NIIF are mulling bids for the cash strapped airline. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus after the lender is reportedly mulling a QIP later this month. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares, which hit hopper circuit yesterday, will be closely watched after the RBI said that it has not given approval to proceed with Indiabulls Housing Finance merger. We bring to you Live updates.
As many as seven of the nine members of Tata Sons’ Board approved then chairman Cyrus Mistry’s removal. They lost confidence in him as Mistry failed to deliver as per the promises, Ratan Tata counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday. The eighth member of the Board was Mistry himself, while the ninth member abstained from voting.
Tata Steel’s subsidiary Tata Sponge Iron is likely to take over the steel alloy manufacturing plant of debt-ridden Usha Martin by Tuesday. Tata Steel had executed definitive agreements with the Kolkata-based company in September last year for the acquisition of the latter’s steel business for a cash consideration of between Rs 4,300 and Rs 4,700 crore. Usha Martin’s steel business includes one-million-tonne steel alloy manufacturing plant near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, an operative iron ore mine, a coal mine under development and captive power plants.
Adani Power said on Monday it has been awarded the letter of intent (LoI) for Korba West Power Company (KWPCL) that owns and operates a 600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of KWPCL—that was undergoing insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 201— has approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Power, it said in an exchange filing.
The relatively easy terms on which lenders to the cash-strapped Jet Airways are willing to sell the carrier should attract at least a couple of buyers. While not specifying a floor price, lenders are willing to hand over the airline to a strategic bidder with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or even a three-year track record in commercial aviation. A financial investor should have minimum assets under management of Rs 2,000 crore or must commit to an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The qualification criteria have been waived for government-promoted funds and quasi sovereign wealth funds. National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India’s sovereign wealth fund, is reportedly seeking to invest in the Mumbai-based carrier.
The indirect tax department has detected a mismatch of Rs 12 lakh crore between the income declared in income-tax returns (ITR) on account of services and the value of these services declared in the corresponding service tax details in FY16. The mismatch amount is nearly six times the service tax collected in the fiscal. A similar exercise is under way for FY17 as well. It is believed this is also a reason for the shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) collections in FY18 and FY19. While the government had projected Rs 13.4 lakh crore of GST collections in FY19, it could collect only Rs 11.8 lakh crore.
The dollar sagged on Tuesday after weak U.S. economic data while commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian and Australian dollars drew support from an ongoing surge in crude oil prices. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 97.083 after losing 0.35 percent the previous day, marking its biggest daily decline since March 20.
