Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open positive tracking global cues; Jet Airways, Yes Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 6.5 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,690.50 indicating a flat to positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Tuesday as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit, while broader concerns over slowing global growth checked sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically flat after brushing its highest since late August last year during the previous session, Reuters reported.

Shares of Jet Airways will assume focus, after media reports indicated that multiple players including Tatas, Etihad, TPG Delta and NIIF are mulling bids for the cash strapped airline. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus after the lender is reportedly mulling a QIP later this month. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares, which hit hopper circuit yesterday, will be closely watched after the RBI said that it has not given approval to proceed with Indiabulls Housing Finance merger. We bring to you Live updates.