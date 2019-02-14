Share Market Live: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty below 10,800; Yes Bank shares zoom 25%

Stock Market Live: The SGX Nifty was trading 30.5 points or 0.28 per cent down, indicating a weak opening for the stock market.

Track Live Share Market: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 94 points to 35,939.73 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped by more than 27% to hit the day’s high at Rs 229 on NSE, after the private sector lender said RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done during 2017-18. Bharti Airtel shares slumped more than 3% to hit the day’s low at Rs 300.23.

Asian stock markets started in a cautious mood on Thursday as investors hoped for progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks while bracing for China trade data that are expected to show further falls in both exports and imports.

There was some hope another U.S. government shutdown would be averted as President Donald Trump edged toward backing a deal in Congress on funding for a border barrier, Reuters reported. Shares of ONGC will assume focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled today. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus ahead of its board meet today. We bring to you LIVE updates.