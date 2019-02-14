Share Market Live: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty below 10,800; Yes Bank shares zoom 25%

Track Live Share Market: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 94 points to 35,939.73 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares jumped by more than 27% to hit the day’s high at Rs 229 on NSE, after the private sector lender said RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done during 2017-18. Bharti Airtel shares slumped more than 3% to hit the day’s low at Rs 300.23.
Asian stock markets started in a cautious mood on Thursday as investors hoped for progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks while bracing for China trade data that are expected to show further falls in both exports and imports.
There was some hope another U.S. government shutdown would be averted as President Donald Trump edged toward backing a deal in Congress on funding for a border barrier, Reuters reported. Shares of ONGC will assume focus ahead of its Q3 results scheduled today. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus ahead of its board meet today. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Caste continues to play a significant role in the educational and professional choices available to an individual, and the resultant income and assets in India, a new study has revealed. Only 22.3 per cent of the upper caste Hindus own 41 per cent of the country’s total wealth and form the richest group, whereas 7.8 per cent of Hindu Scheduled Tribes own the lowest share of the country’s assets at 3.7 per cent, finds the study.
Shares of India's major private sector lender Yes Bank surged in trade on Thursday morning after the RBI cleared the bank of divergence. Yes Bank share price gained by nearly 30% to hit the day's high at Rs 220.25 on NSE this morning. YTes Bank said yesterday that the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done during 2017-18. “The report observes NIL divergences in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning from the RBI norms,” the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement to the stock exchanges, citing the central bank’s risk assessment.
Cash-strapped Jet Airways could face further trouble as some of its lessors are planning to take back their leased aircraft to the airline if the latter’s board meeting on February 14 fails to come up with a firm recapitalisation plan. The Jet board is meeting on Thursday to approve the company’s earnings during the October-December quarter and the lessors who have not been paid leasing charges for months expect the board to come up with a firm recapitalisation plan.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that potential progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks would improve the global economic outlook. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.15 per barrel at 0204 GMT, up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. They closed up 1.5 percent on Wednesday, having touched their highest since Feb. 5 at $54.60 a barrel. International Brent crude oil futures were up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $63.90 a barrel. They closed the previous session up 1.9 percent, after marking their strongest since Nov. 21 at $63.98 a barrel.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators have begun trade talks President Donald Trump says will help decide whether he postpones a planned tariff increase on $200 billion of imports from China. Businesspeople and economists say the two days of talks that started Thursday are unlikely to resolve a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions. They say Chinese negotiators are trying to persuade Trump they are making enough progress to postpone the March 2 duty increase. The chief U.S. envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.
