Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high; Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares top gainers

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty surged to new record high on Tuesday morning, tracking strong global cues. The Sensex zoomed 196 points intra-day to 39,253.67, while the Nifty made a new record high of 11,760.20. Yes Bank shares jumped by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 287. Tata Steel shares are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 541, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers.

Asian shares rose to fresh seven-month highs on Wednesday as global investors took heart from signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and brisk economic data, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark, Reuters reported.

Shares of Jet Airways will assume focus after the crisis deepened with the grounding of 11 more flights. Tata Motors shares will also be in focus, after its US March revenue numbers came in mixed. Mindtree will also be on investors radar, after the firm appointed Khaitan, ICICI Securities as advisors. Notably, the Senses closed at record highs on Tuesday, with FII flows jumping to 6 year highs. We bring to you live updates.