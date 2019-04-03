Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high; Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank shares top gainers

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty surged to new record high on Tuesday morning, tracking strong global cues. The Sensex zoomed 196 points intra-day to 39,253.67, while the Nifty made a new record high of 11,760.20. Yes Bank shares jumped by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 287. Tata Steel shares are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 541, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers.
Asian shares rose to fresh seven-month highs on Wednesday as global investors took heart from signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and brisk economic data, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark, Reuters reported.
Shares of Jet Airways will assume focus after the crisis deepened with the grounding of 11 more flights. Tata Motors shares will also be in focus, after its US March revenue numbers came in mixed. Mindtree will also be on investors radar, after the firm appointed Khaitan, ICICI Securities as advisors. Notably, the Senses closed at record highs on Tuesday, with FII flows jumping to 6 year highs. We bring to you live updates.
The Sensex and Nifty surged to new record high on Tuesday morning, tracking strong global cues. The Sensex zoomed 196 points intra-day to 39,253.67, while the Nifty made a new record high of 11,753.85. Yes Bank shares jumped by more than 2% to hit the day's high at Rs 287. Tata Steel shares are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 541, to emerge among the top Sensex gainers. A look at LIVE heatmap.
Political theatrics in the run-up to the upcoming general election are expectedly in full swing, with economic claims and counter-claims, and lollipops to voters carving out a noisy looped life of their own. Against this backdrop, there appears to be incrementally less intensive focus on this week’s announcement by the monetary policy meeting (MPC)—compared with its recent meetings. The dollar-rupee swap announced by RBIto provide durable liquidity is a major shift that also diminishes the scope for additional significant action on liquidity.
On a day the Sensex surged to a new lifetime high, more than half of the BSE 500 constituents are trading at a price 20% less than their 52-week highs, indicating that a larger number of stocks are yet to catch up with the current rally in benchmark indices. As many as 283 firms out of the BSE 500 companies have lost anywhere between 20% and 85% from their highest prices in the past one year. This includes marquee stocks such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, and Godrej Consumer Products, among others, data sourced from Bloomberg showed.
GVK Airport Holdings on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stall its partner Bidvest group’s attempt to sell off 13.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL). GVKAHL, a subsidiary of the GVK group, has claimed it has the right of first refusal (Rofr) to purchase shares under the shareholders agreement signed in 2006. Bid Services Division (Mauritius) (Bidvest) will maintain status quo in terms of sale of shares as the high court will further hear the case on April 8, sources told FE.
Demand for two-wheelers remained subdued for the fifth consecutive month in March with Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle reporting the highest decline in monthly sales in FY19. The weak volumes dragged down the growth in 2018-19 to just under 7% from a robust 15% in 2017-18. Analysts said record high inventories with dealers had led to weakness in wholesale volumes. “High dealer inventory build-up is likely to have dragged down sales, in addition to demand issues,” analysts at Jefferies noted.
Bharti Airtel is expected to end FY19 on a weak note, with analysts estimating that the company will report a consolidated net loss of `1,200 crore for the three months of January-March 2019. While the India wireless business is expected to report a minor uptick with the full impact of minimum recharge coming in this quarter, improvement in operating income still remains illusive on a consolidated level.
he RBI’s rate setting panel Tuesday started its 3-day deliberations for the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 amid expectations of a cut in key lending rate by another 25 basis points to boost economic activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in February, after a gap of 18 months. A back-to-back cut in interest rate would provide relief to borrowers in the election season.The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the resolution of the meeting at around noon on Thursday. It would be the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20.
This is not one single election nationwide but 543 elections in so far the issues before the voter are concerned. Even then, joblessness, farmers’ distress and lack of basic amenities for millions of Indians in the fastest growing major economy in the world are real issues of voter concern nationwide. The Congress manifesto seeks to draw the focus back to these real issues. That said, does it come up with real viable answers? Or does it land up making false, undoable promises– just empty slogans or “jumlas”?
Diagnostics services provider Metropolis Healthcare public offer to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore will open for subscription today, The company will be selling 1.36 crore shares at Rs 877-880 apiece in its offer-for-sale, according to the firm’s prospectus. Since, the public issue is a pure offer for sale, the firm will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Promoter Sushil Kanubhai Shah will be selling 62.70 lakh shares, while CA Lotus Investments—a subsidiary of U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group—will be selling up to 74.10 lakh shares, as part of the public offer.
