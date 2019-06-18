Share market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open flat tracking mixed Asian markets; Jet Airways, DHFL in focus today

Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Tuesday morning tracking mixed Asian markets. Yesterday, the Sensex, Nifty ended in deep red on account of US-India trade war fears. The investors will keep a watch on crucial US Federal Reserve monetary policy to be announced on June 19. Yesterday, \u00a0while the Sensex ended 491.28 points lower at a level of 38,960.79, the broader Nifty50 index fell151.15 points to settle at 11,672.15. According to NSE data, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 331 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,258 crore as on June 17. Jet Airways\u2019 shares will be in focus today after reports that the lenders' consortium has decided to send the debt-ridden airline under the insolvency and bankruptcy code or IBC for the recovery of Rs 8,000 crore dues. DHFL will also be on investors\u2019 radar after it said it had paid Rs 56.8 lakh interest on NCDs due June 17.