  Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors in focus today

Updated:Jun 21, 2019 9:11:23 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat tracking subdued Asian markets amid US-China trade tensions.

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat tracking subdued Asian markets amid US-China trade tensions. Both the countries will discuss the trade deal on the sidelines of G20 meet happening on June 28-29. Yesterday, the stock markets opened lower but recovered losses later on and ended higher. While the Sensex ended 488.89 points higher at 39,601.63, the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,831.75, higher by 140.30 points from the previous close.

Tata Motors shares will be in focus today after rating agency Moody’s downgraded its senior unsecured instruments to Ba3 from Ba2 with outlook negative. Fitch affirmed Bharti Airtel’s credit rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook, citing around 31-33 per cent revenue market share in spite of vigorous competition and expectations of recovery in its mobile business. The NCLT has given a 90-day deadline to the resolution professional for completion of the resolution process of Jet Airways.

 

09:11 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Expert on HDFC; Should you buy

HDFC’s buying out Apollo’s stake in Apollo Munich (fourth largest private health insurer) is expected to scale up its general insurance business, making it second largest private health insurer (post merger with HDFC ERGO). But at 6x trailing BV for a sub 5% RoE business, we find the price too high. However, overall impact on HDFC should be miniscule. Valuing Apollo Munich at 3x FY19 BV would have a negative impact of Rs 4.6/share (0.20% of CMP).

Read more: Analyst corner | Maintain ‘buy’ on HDFC with price target of Rs 2,310

09:06 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Gold scales near six-year peak on dovish Fed signals

Gold prices climbed to a near six-year high on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated earlier this week that it could cut interest rates as early as July, prompting a sharp fall in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

FUNDAMENTALS* Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,392.81 per ounce as of 0128 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 5, 2013 at $1,395.13.* It was up 4.1% for the week, heading for its biggest weekly gain since the week ended April 29, 2016.* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,398.10 an ounce.* The Fed said on Wednesday it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month, as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation.

Read more: Gold scales near six-year peak on dovish Fed signals

09:04 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Rupee opens weak at 69.77 per US dollar

The Indian currency rupee opened weak at 69.77 per dollar against the previous close of 69.43 per dollar amid global tensions.

09:02 (IST)21 Jun 2019
Asian prices slip as cargoes flood; North Asian demand slows

Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) slipped this week on the back of a surplus of cargoes globally while imports from North Asia appeared to be slowing down this month, industry sources said. Spot prices for August delivery to Northeast Asia <LNG-AS> are estimated to be about $4.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down about 10 to 30 cents from last week, the sources said. Prices for July delivery are estimated at about $4.40 per mmBtu, stable from the previous week, they added. A flurry of sell tenders flooded the global market while demand remained stable, industry sources said. “Demand is actually quite alright, but it’s the supply that’s depressing prices,” a Singapore-based LNG trader said. (Reuters)

