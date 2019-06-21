Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors in focus today

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat tracking subdued Asian markets amid US-China trade tensions. Both the countries will discuss the trade deal on the sidelines of G20 meet happening on June 28-29. Yesterday, the stock markets opened lower but recovered losses later on and ended higher. While the Sensex ended 488.89 points higher at 39,601.63, the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,831.75, higher by 140.30 points from the previous close. Tata Motors shares will be in focus today after rating agency Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured instruments to Ba3 from Ba2 with outlook negative. Fitch affirmed Bharti Airtel's credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, citing around 31-33 per cent revenue market share in spite of vigorous competition and expectations of recovery in its mobile business.\u00a0The NCLT has given a 90-day deadline to the resolution professional for completion of the resolution process of Jet Airways.