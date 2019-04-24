Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher after Wall Street’s record; ITC, Yes Bank shares in focus

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, after Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street. The SGX Nifty was trading 25 points or 0.22\u00a0per cent higher at 11,612.50 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex. Equity markets in Asia rose on Wednesday morning after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while oil retreated from its near six-month highs.\u00a0MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade in Asia. The gains followed a strong performance on Wall Street, driven by robust results from Coca-Cola, Twitter, United Technologies and Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported.\u00a0 Shares of FMCG giant ITC will assume focus after the firm approached NCLT in connection with Hotel Leela. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, after ET Now report said that RBI has mandated a special audit on lenders exposure to commercial real estate. We bring to you live updates.