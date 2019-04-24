Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher after Wall Street’s record; ITC, Yes Bank shares in focus

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Apr 24, 2019 8:40 am

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, after Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street.

Kazakhstan, interest in the startups, BSE, बीएसई, startups, स्टार्टअप्स, कजाखस्तानShare market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 25 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 11,612.50 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Equity markets in Asia rose on Wednesday morning after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while oil retreated from its near six-month highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade in Asia. The gains followed a strong performance on Wall Street, driven by robust results from Coca-Cola, Twitter, United Technologies and Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported. 

Shares of FMCG giant ITC will assume focus after the firm approached NCLT in connection with Hotel Leela. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, after ET Now report said that RBI has mandated a special audit on lenders exposure to commercial real estate. We bring to you live updates.

Live Blog

Share market LIVE

08:40 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Asian shares up after Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record highs

08:39 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Crude prices: Oil sets new high as ‘non-committal’ Saudis sow doubt

Oil climbed to the highest settlement price in almost six months as Saudi Arabia was said to be tentative about raising output to mute the impacts of American sanctions against Iran, one of OPEC’s largest producers. Brent crude futures climbed 0.6 percent on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. pledged to drive Iranian oil exports to “zero.” The Saudis are holding off on any significant supply shifts until they see actual declines in Iranian output, according to people familiar with policy deliberations in Riyadh.

