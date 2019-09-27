Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; ITC, Yes Bank shares in focus

Tax cut impact: How to fund the fiscal stimulus

In an unexpected move, the finance minister announced steep cuts in corporate tax rates to support growth. This comes as a follow-up to a slew of other measures that were announced recently, with the same objective. This fiscal push will cost the government $20 bn (0.7% of GDP), and should be apportioned in a 58:42 ratio between the Centre and the states. While the growth impact of this move is likely to come over a period of time, funding it is an immediate task. In our view, if funding this stimulus results in a higher resetting of G-Sec yields, and, thus, lending rates, then the intended push to growth through this move may not fructify in its entirety.

