Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; ITC, Yes Bank shares in focus

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 31 points or 0.27 per cent down at 11,599 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. : Asian shares were on course for a second straight week of losses on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-US trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09 per cent, having fallen 1.4 per cent so far this week, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.54 per cent, Reuters reported. ITC shares will assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the shares. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus, after promoter firm sold 1.8 per cent stake. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
The programme for the prevention and control of diabetes during pregnancy has suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh because the government has been unable to finalise, for months, a tender for 75gm glucose pouches that a previous vendor was supplying for Rs 9.9 each, a person associated with it said. This not only puts at risk the lives of expectant mothers with diabetes and their babies, but they are also likely to develop health complications later in life. We spoke to Usha Gangwar, general manager (Maternal Health), National Health Mission, UP, and sent her email queries on September 17, but got no response despite reminders.
Full story
Investment has a multiplier effect in strengthening incomes and living conditions of people in a developing economy. As resources are limited, driving public investment from borrowings would crowd out private investors. Experience, over the years, points out that only public spending has a limited impact on farmers. Hence, private investment is the key to resolve the deeply entrenched agrarian problems in a more inclusive manner.
Full story
India seems close to agreeing to conclude the RCEP after more than seven years of prolonged negotiations. While this will bring relief to some quarters, it is likely to disappoint several more, particularly those who feel India should have stayed away from RCEP. Many arguing that India should not join RCEP are also of the view that India should not be part of trade agreements—regional or bilateral.
Full story
In an unexpected move, the finance minister announced steep cuts in corporate tax rates to support growth. This comes as a follow-up to a slew of other measures that were announced recently, with the same objective. This fiscal push will cost the government $20 bn (0.7% of GDP), and should be apportioned in a 58:42 ratio between the Centre and the states. While the growth impact of this move is likely to come over a period of time, funding it is an immediate task. In our view, if funding this stimulus results in a higher resetting of G-Sec yields, and, thus, lending rates, then the intended push to growth through this move may not fructify in its entirety.
Full story