Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty near 10,900; Yes Bank, ITC top gainers

The Sensex is down about 88 points to 36,973 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark.

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 88 points to 36,973 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank, ITC were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Tata Steel, HCL Tech were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1.7%. Asian shares edged ahead on Thursday after Wall Street got a boost from strong retail results, while bonds retreated as U.S. policy makers sounded conflicted on whether to cut interest rates as sharply as markets were wagering. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1%, continuing the see-saw pattern of recent sessions. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4% and Australian shares 0.3%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. On Wall Street, the Dow had gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.82% and the Nasdaq 0.90%, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.