Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty near 10,900; Yes Bank, ITC top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 88 points to 36,973 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank, ITC were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Tata Steel, HCL Tech were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1.7%. Asian shares edged ahead on Thursday after Wall Street got a boost from strong retail results, while bonds retreated as U.S. policy makers sounded conflicted on whether to cut interest rates as sharply as markets were wagering. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1%, continuing the see-saw pattern of recent sessions. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4% and Australian shares 0.3%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. On Wall Street, the Dow had gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.82% and the Nasdaq 0.90%, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 88 points to 36,973 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Yes Bank, ITC were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Tata Steel, HCL Tech were among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1.7%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Since the economy is seeing a slowdown, a larger push is needed to drive growth, RBIgovernor Shaktikanta Das had said, according to the minutes of August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting at which the central bank announced an unconventional 35 basis points cut to its policy rate. “The economy needs a larger push. I am, therefore, of the view that a reduction in the policy repo rate by conventional 25 bps will be inadequate. On the other hand, a 50 bps rate cut might be excessive and indicate a knee jerk reaction”, he said.
Full story
Biscuit maker Parle is mulling another price hike for its standard biscuit brands including Parle-G (Glucose), Marie, and Milk range despite a slump in sales, as the industry reels under high raw material prices and GST cost, Parle Product’s category head Mayank Shah told Financial Express Online in an interview. The company is trying to cope up with high procurement prices of raw materials and also with high GST slab on both premium and standard cookies, Mayank Shah added. While Parle, along with other FMCG company bears the brunt of ongoing demand slowdown, Parle’s move to increase prices is counter-intuitive and the same would be a further blow to the demand, Mayank Shah conceded. But, the company may be forced to do so as it tries its best to avoid losses.
Full story
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) on Wednesday reported a 36.45 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 60.79 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.55 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 646.98 crore, up 21.73 per cent from Rs 531.48 crore in the same quarter last year, P&G said in a regulatory filing.
Full story
The government should set-up four-10 centres for research, development (R&D) and testing for MSMEs in defence sector because if given proper support to them, the sector’s 90 per cent supply can be contributed by MSMEs instead of relying of foreign manufacturers, according to national chamber for MSMEs in India — SME Chamber of India. “SMEs making let’s say rifles, revolvers, or night vision binoculars are finding it difficult to test products due to lack of R&D and testing centres in India. There must be four-10 such centres set-up,” Chamber’s Founder and President Chandrakant Salunkhe told Financial Express Online.
Full story