Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Infosys, Sun Pharma shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 11 points of 0.1% higher indicating a marginally higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares started the week on a softer note on Monday after posting their first weekly decline since early June, while the dollar was on the defensive ahead of key economic data from China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. It fell a little more than 1% last week, snapping five straight weeks of gains, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of Infosys will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results in line with expectations on Friday. Shares of drugmaker Sun Pharma will also assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stnley has an ‘owerweight’ rating on the shares with a target stock price of Rs 505. We bring to you LIVE updates.
With the government planning to improve finances of the state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) to equip them for supplying 24×7 electricity, the power ministry has written to the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (Aptel), asking it to direct the state electricity regulators not to create any further ‘regulatory assets’— a jargon for recoverable discom expenses which regulators acknowledge as pass-through costs, but are not immediately built into tariffs. These ‘regulatory assets’ currently stand at around Rs 1.35 lakh crore and about half of these were created since the launch of the Uday scheme in FY16. According to official sources, regulatory assets in Maharashtra went up 390% to Rs 12,382 crore since the Uday launch and Uttar Pradesh saw a rise of 25% to Rs 33,000 crore in this period.
The combined capital expenditure by the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and departmental undertakings (DUs) such as the NHAI and the Indian Railways has moderated during FY19, but still contributed in good measure to fixed assets creation in the economy amid persistent weakness in private investments. These entities have fallen short of their ambitious capex targets set at the beginning of the year after the accelerated pace gathered in FY18. As many as 35 CPSEs and DUs with annual capex plans of Rs 500 crore and above invested Rs 4.36 lakh crore in FY19, which was 92% of the yearly target. On a year-on-year basis, however, capex by these entities fell 1.1%, in what reflected the drying up of cash reserves with them owing to robust investments made over the last few years on the government’s prodding. The liberal dividends they are made to pay and buybacks also depleted their surplus cash.
Budget 2019 India: Unless the government implements key changes in the PPP model to rope in the private investors, including those with deep pocket like global pension funds — the recommendations of the Kelkar Committee are a strong grounding to work upon — the Budget promise to scale up infrastructure investments to Rs 20 lakh a year could remain a pipe dream, analysts said. To leverage financing and improve operational efficiencies, involvement of the private sector is the key. So, model PPP contract agreements need to be rewritten to allow optimal risk allocation among all stakeholders and renegotiations during the tenure of the concession agreement with full disclosure of the revised costs, risks and benefits, they added.
Since launching its mandatory minimum Rs 35-a-month recharge, Bharti Airtel seems to have lost rural subscribers. At the end of March, its rural subscribers stood at 45.86% of the overall user base. This was 49.56% in December end. Jio’s rural base during the same period rose from 35.87% in December end to 37.92% in March end.
Reliance Jio, which has plans to foray into e-commerce, will not be taking on the likes of Flipkart and Amazon, at least initially. Instead, the company’s first project on which pilots have started is to build a B2B platform targeted at merchants who run grocery, fruits and vegetable stores in the neighbourhood markets. The company has termed it ‘Hybrid Online-to-Offline’ platform. At a later stage, this B2B platform would be connected to the MyJio app and thus provide the B2C interface also. Sources in the know said the B2B platform, for which an app has been developed, will require kirana merchants to become members of Jio Prime after which they can procure groceries, fruits, and vegetables by placing orders on the app, and the platform will take care of their full inventory management.
The complete collapse in automobile sales has left many perplexed, with volumes expected to clock a modest 3-5% growth in the new fiscal. In the first three months of the financial year, passenger vehicle sales declined by 18.42%. While several factors have come together to contribute to the sharp decline in sales, Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka is of the view that it is hard to point to any one reason that can possibly explain the industry’s worst show in 18 years. “Even if I add up all the reasons for the slowdown, it doesn’t explain the kind we are seeing. There is something about this animal called ‘sentiment’ that is causing the slowdown. The concern is that the worst is not over yet,” he said.
