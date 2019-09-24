Share Market Today | Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,600; Maruti Suzuki, RIL top gainers

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was up 150 points to 39,233, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,600-mark at 9.30 am. Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ONGC, Tata Motors were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3%. L&T, Yes Bank, Asian Paints were among the losers, shedding up to 1.5%. Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday as investors weighed hopes for upcoming high-level U.S.-China trade talks against mixed global economic data. Treasuries edged higher. Japan outperformed as it returned from a holiday Monday. Shares in Hong Kong, China, Korea and Australia were little changed. S&P 500 futures climbed after the benchmark was little changed on below-average volume Monday. European contracts were higher, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was up 150 points to 39,233, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,600-mark at 9.30 am. Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ONGC, Tata Motors were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3%. L&T, Yes Bank, Asian Paints were among the losers, shedding up to 1.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Even as the economic reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past few weeks are expected to boost the economy, there is a need to watch the impact of the trade war and negative interest rates closely, said Executive Director, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, Anirudha Taparia. The improved sentiment is expected to provide a good opportunityo the investors to start building a long term equity portfolio, Anirudha Taparia also told Financial Express Online. Talking about the wealth industry, he said that the health of the wealth business hinges upon the growth of the wealthy in the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rolled out hefty corporate tax rate cuts to ease burden amid ongoing economic slowdown, but some consumer goods companies such as Dabur, Marico and Godrej are expected to continue with the current rate of 30%, opting out of the new regime. Dabur, Marico, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited will likely “continue to avail exemptions while staying at a marginal tax rate of 30%, given that their current effective tax rate is below 25.6%, anyway,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a research note. However, this does not mean that these companies do not have the option of moving to the new marginal tax. Instead, they will choose to move at a later date when the tax exemptions start to expire and transition becomes a better choice, the report added.
In order to encourage and make MSMEs aware of adopting energy efficiency measures, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Power Minister RK Singh on Monday released the energy conservation guidelines for MSMEs and also launched the knowledge management portal called Sidhiee under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) MSME Programme. The portal would have “useful information including fifty videos of multimedia tutorials for MSMEs for early adoption of energy-efficient technologies,” Power Ministry said.
At a young age, OYO Hotels & Homes Founder and CEO (Group) Ritesh Agarwal has got his hands full in building a model that perhaps doesn’t have any precedent globally. But being the only one-of-its-kind globally, OYO might have everything to lose given the scale at which it is. But does that bother Agarwal? “That’s an interesting question. Being the only one-of-its-kind globally is a good thing for us in many ways. Our competition is with what we were yesterday,” said Agarwal who is a huge believer in Kaizen — the philosophy of continuous learning and improvement.
Amid positive market sentiment, the wealth of the investors soared for the second trading session in a row even as benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — scripted new highs on Monday. The m-cap of BSE-listed companies was Rs 1,38,54,439.41 crore, up by Rs 10.35 lakh crore in two sessions, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of fresh economic reforms to boost the sagging economy. While the 30-share BSE Sensex soared 1,075.41 points, or 2.83 per cent, to close at 39,090.03, NSE Nifty zoomed by 326 points or 2.89 per cent to end at a two-month of 11,600.20.
