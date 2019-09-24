Share Market Today | Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 11,600; Maruti Suzuki, RIL top gainers

Dabur, Marico, Godrej may say ‘No, thanks’ to Nirmala Sitharaman’s corporate tax cut gift

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rolled out hefty corporate tax rate cuts to ease burden amid ongoing economic slowdown, but some consumer goods companies such as Dabur, Marico and Godrej are expected to continue with the current rate of 30%, opting out of the new regime. Dabur, Marico, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited will likely “continue to avail exemptions while staying at a marginal tax rate of 30%, given that their current effective tax rate is below 25.6%, anyway,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a research note. However, this does not mean that these companies do not have the option of moving to the new marginal tax. Instead, they will choose to move at a later date when the tax exemptions start to expire and transition becomes a better choice, the report added.

