Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive Asian markets; Tata Steel, Vedanta top gainers

Stock Market Live: Sensex Nifty open higher tracking positive Asian markets

Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive Asian markets. At 7.10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.30 per cent up. Currently, the Sensex is trading at 38,718, up 161 points from the last close, while the Nifty is at a level of 11,544.15, higher by 45 points from the previous close. The US Fed Reserve Chairman Powell indicated towards a rate cut soon in view of global slowdown and trade tensions with China and other countries.

InterGlobe Aviation shares will be in focus after the airline clarified in view of its ongoing promoter feud that the related party transactions it entered with group entities are public and only a fraction of the total revenues of the airline’s holding company. HDFC said Wednesday it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its long-term capital needs.