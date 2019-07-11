Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive Asian markets; Tata Steel, Vedanta top gainers

Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive Asian markets. At 7.10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.30 per cent up. Currently, the Sensex is trading at 38,718, up 161 points from the last close, while the Nifty is at a level of 11,544.15, higher by 45 points from the previous close. The US Fed Reserve Chairman Powell indicated towards a rate cut soon in view of global slowdown and trade tensions with China and other countries.
InterGlobe Aviation shares will be in focus after the airline clarified in view of its ongoing promoter feud that the related party transactions it entered with group entities are public and only a fraction of the total revenues of the airline’s holding company. HDFC said Wednesday it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its long-term capital needs.
Gold prices rose to their highest in over a week on Thursday as the dollar pulled back from multi-week highs after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut later this month.
U.S. oil futures hit their highest in over a month on Thursday as a potential hurricane threatened crude output in the Gulf of Mexico and as an incident involving a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted ongoing tensions there. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 11 cents at $60.54 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after earlier touching the highest since May 23 at $60.63. They gained 4.5% in the previous session.
Despite the weakening economy, the broader market looks positive over a period of the next twelve months, Credit Suisse’s managing director (MD) Neelkanth Mishra said Wednesday in interaction with CNBC TV18. Headline indices – Nifty and BSE 100 will hold up and do well but Mishra is a little wary about the small and mid-cap stocks.
