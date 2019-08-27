Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 11,100; Tata Motors, Tata Steel top gainers

The Sensex is up 180 points to 37,678 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,100-mark.

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains on Tuesday, after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to spur up the economy. The Sensex is up 180 points to 37,678 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,100-mark. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Infosys, HCL Tech were among the losers, shedding more than 1% each. Asian stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday while safe-haven bonds sold off as signs Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing helped restore investor confidence after the previous session’s rout. Supporting the market mood, US President Donald Trump on Monday flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believe Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement. Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week by new tariffs from the world’s two largest economies, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.

