Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 11,100; Tata Motors, Tata Steel top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains on Tuesday, after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to spur up the economy. The Sensex is up 180 points to 37,678 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,100-mark. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Infosys, HCL Tech were among the losers, shedding more than 1% each. Asian stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday while safe-haven bonds sold off as signs Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing helped restore investor confidence after the previous session’s rout. Supporting the market mood, US President Donald Trump on Monday flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believe Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement. Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week by new tariffs from the world’s two largest economies, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Communications (RCom) will hold their sixth meeting on August 27, according to a BSE notice. Ericsson had dragged RCom to insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in September 2017 over non-payment of dues of over Rs 1,500 crore. The petition was admitted in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), however, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the insolvency order, after an appeal from RCom and a settlement with Ericsson was chalked out.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Centre in 2018-19 (July–June), the entire net disposable income of Rs 1.23 lakh crore and an additional Rs 52,637 crore of ‘excess provisions’ identified as per the Bimal Jalan committee, which reviewed the central bank’s economic capital framework (ECF). As this would mean the resource-hungry Centre would get Rs 1.48 lakh crore immediately for FY20 — the transfers approved by the central bank’s board includes Rs 28,000 crore paid in February — 64% higher than Rs 90,000 crore it had budgeted to receive from the RBI this fiscal.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains on Tuesday, after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to spur up the economy. The Sensex is up 180 points to 37,678 while the Nifty is trading above the 11,100-mark. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Infosys, HCL Tech were among the losers, shedding more than 1% each. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
With growth sluggish, India’s FM made another attempt to boost the economy with measures straddling taxation, infrastructure, markets, banking/NBFCs, MSMEs and autos. They may help little in the near-term but it is still encouraging to see the government engage on issues with more steps likely too, especially in housing. Even so, fiscal constraints preclude any meaningful stimulus prompting us to stay cautious amid soft earnings and extended valuations.With GDP growth slowing to a 5-year low of 5.8% in 4QFY19 and likely even further in early FY20, the clamour for government intervention to boost the economy has risen.
In the last one year, debt funds, especially credit risk funds, have been in the spotlight due to downgrades and defaults in the debt papers, which impacted their returns. But with the worst seems to be over now, fund managers believe that this could be a good time to invest in credit risk funds for the next one-three years. Market participants say one of the reasons for credit risk funds turning attractive is because the spreads between AAA-rated bond and AA-rated bond is over 200 basis points (100 basis points = 1%), giving better opportunity at this point of time. Credit risk funds are mandated to invest at least 65% of total assets in below AA-rated instruments.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has given marching orders to 22 more officials facing probe on corruption charges, in keeping with the Narendra Modigovernment’s policy to weed out dead wood and the corrupt from the bureaucracy. These officials were serving as superintendents/assessing officials in the indirect tax department and were facing investigations from various enforcement agencies.
Gold jumped more than 1% to surpass the $1,550 per ounce mark for the first time in more than six years on Monday driven by the heightened trade row. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, gold ended at Rs 39,670 per 10 gram, the new all-time high.
In a big relief to the Modi government, Reserve Bank of India has not only accepted the recommendations of Bimal Jalan Panel to transfer a huge sum of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Union government but the RBI is also implementing the decision forthwith. According to a senior RBI official, this huge sum will be credited to the Union government’s books of accounts today, just a day after the approval of the Bimal Jalan panel’s recommendations by the Bank’s Central Board.
RJio added 10.2 million subscribers in June, increasing its active subscriber market share by 120 bps m-o-m to 28.3%, while Vodafone Idea lost another 11.2 mn subscribers dragging its share down 94 bps m-o-m to 32.8%. Bharti lost 4.4 mn active subscribers with market share down 26 bps m-o-m to 32.1%. Industry’s active subscriber base [considering Visitor Location Register (VLR)] in June was down 5.8 mn m-o-m to 984 mn, as subscriber additions by RJio were more than offset by exit at incumbents after they implemented minimum recharge plans.
Tata Motors is going for a second block closure in this month at its Pune plant from where it rolls out passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company will have a four-day block closure from August 28 to 31. The company had a three-day block closure on August 3.Tata Motors had earlier indicated that the external environment remains challenging, leading to demand contraction and they have aligned production to actual demand and adjusted the number of shifts and contractual manpower.
