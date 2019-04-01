Stock market LIVE: Global cues may pull Sensex, Nifty higher; Bank of Baroda, Jet Airways shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 47 points higher or 0.40 per cent higher at 11,477 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 47 points higher or 0.40 per cent higher at 11,477 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian stocks rose on Monday, as signs of progress in US-China trade talks and firmer Wall Street shares supported sentiment, although another defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal added to the pound’s recent woes. The markets also took heart after data released on Sunday showed factory activity in China unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months in March, suggesting government stimulus measures may be starting to have an impact, Reuters reported.

Back home, shares of Bank of Baroda will assume focus, after the lender is all set to merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, effective today. Shares of HDFC will also assume focus, after media reports indicated that KKR, GIC are looking to sell $500 million stake in the firm before elections. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after State Bank of India (SBI) proposed a new plan to revive the ailing carrier that involves a total fund infusion of ₹9,535 crore, and the exit of founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways PJSC.