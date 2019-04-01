Stock market LIVE: Global cues may pull Sensex, Nifty higher; Bank of Baroda, Jet Airways shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 47 points higher or 0.40 per cent higher at 11,477 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian stocks rose on Monday, as signs of progress in US-China trade talks and firmer Wall Street shares supported sentiment, although another defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal added to the pound’s recent woes. The markets also took heart after data released on Sunday showed factory activity in China unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months in March, suggesting government stimulus measures may be starting to have an impact, Reuters reported.
Back home, shares of Bank of Baroda will assume focus, after the lender is all set to merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, effective today. Shares of HDFC will also assume focus, after media reports indicated that KKR, GIC are looking to sell $500 million stake in the firm before elections. Jet Airways shares will also be in focus, after State Bank of India (SBI) proposed a new plan to revive the ailing carrier that involves a total fund infusion of ₹9,535 crore, and the exit of founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways PJSC.
Gold prices inched down on Monday as investor appetite for riskier assets improved on signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and better-than-expected Chinese economic data. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,290.98 per ounce by 0057 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,286.35 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,294.90 an ounce.
Online food delivery and grocery players have managed to get a fairly big slice of the funding pie in 2018-19, rustling up close to $2 billion. A big chunk of this, analysts say, would be used to create delivery infrastructure and acquire customers. “India’s food delivery market is scaling up rapidly — from a 15-million order run rate as of March 2018, the market has scaled up to approximately 65-million orders currently, higher than earlier expected,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) wrote in January.
The slowdown in the non-banking and finance companies (NBFCs) sector — following the IL&FS crisis — will see hiring in the financial services sector taper off. The sector has grown at a blistering pace in the last 10 years — two lakh jobs are estimated to have been added in the last two years alone. Indeed, lenders had been building up their teams, recruiting at a rate of annualised 15% through H12018. But the addition to the headcount in 2019 could be less than 10%, says Randstad India MD and CEO Paul Dupuis, who points out the sector now faces several challenges.
Globally, there has been a paradigm shift in central banking since December 2018. The Fed has now shifted its stance decisively from rate hikes to keeping hold in 2019 and even a rate cut (as markets have started to believe)! Back home, RBI faces a similar predicament. With $14bn portfolio capital outflows turning into $8bn capital inflows beginning February, RBI has already started to aggressively recoup its reserves. Against this background, it is imperative that we spell out the contours of the current liquidity management framework by RBI and the challenges it faces.
State-run Bank of Baroda is catapulting itself for a larger play in the system with the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself from Monday. The government-forced merger, announced last in September, creates the third largest bank in the country after State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. This is second merger of state-run banks in the recent years in the banking sector after State Bank had merged five of its associate banks- State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad and also Bhartiya Mahila effective April 2017.
