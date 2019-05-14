  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,150; Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment top losers

Updated:May 14, 2019 9:24:41 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 61 points to 37,030 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,150-mark.

Valuation Of Top Companies, 10 most valued Indian companies, RIL, TCS, market capitalisation, m-cap, Sensex, Stock Market, आरआईएल, Share MarketYes Bank shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 152.45.

Share market LIVE:  The Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 61 points to 37,030 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,150-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 152.45, while Zee Entertainment shares are down 1.6% to Rs 336.60 to emerge among the biggest Nifty losers. 

Asian shares deepened losses on Tuesday amid a fresh deterioration in the Sino-U.S. tariff war, although comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he expected trade negotiations to be successful helped stabilize sentiment. China on Monday announced it would impose higher tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods following Washington’s decision last week to hike its own levies on $200 billion in Chinese imports, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.

09:24 (IST)14 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,150; Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment top losers

The Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 61 points to 37,030 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,150-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 152.45, while Zee Entertainment shares are down 1.6% to Rs 336.60 to emerge among the biggest Nifty losers.  A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:14 (IST)14 May 2019
Vodafone Idea trims losses to Rs 4,882 crore, CEO says initiatives take since merger yielding results

Vodafone Idea on Monday narrowed its consolidated net loss during the January-March quarter at Rs 4,882 crore on the back of lower operating costs due to realisation of merger synergies. However, it was still wider than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 4,721 crore. The firm had reported a net loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore at the end of December quarter, and a net loss of about Rs 4,974 crore in the preceding September quarter. Revenues during the quarter at Rs 11,775 remained flat sequentially, after suffering a decline of 2.2% in the previous quarter and a 7.1% fall in the September quarter.

09:13 (IST)14 May 2019
Crisis looms: Car sales see sharpest decline in 8 years

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the domestic market declined 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) in April, the sharpest monthly decline in eight years, as dealers did not take more stock owing to poor demand and higher inventory pile-up from the previous months. The last time PV sales dipped significantly was in October 2011-12 (19.87% y-o-y), according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Analysts said higher insurance premium and lack of finance availability continue to impact demand. Besides, the weakness in volumes will continue until the general elections are over as consumers tend to hold major discretionary purchases, they said.

09:12 (IST)14 May 2019
Sanjiv Puri now CMD at ITC, resolves to build market leadership across all segments

ITC managing director Sanjiv Puri was on Monday appointed the company’s chairman, two days after the death of YC Deveshwar, who earlier held the post. Puri, who has been the MD at the diversified firm since May last year, is now its chairman and managing director. The announcement was widely expected. Puri, 56, was the chief operating officer (COO) before being promoted as chief executive officer (CEO) in February 2017. He became the managing director in 2018, in a clear indication that he was being groomed for bigger things.

09:11 (IST)14 May 2019
Gold edges lower as Sino-US trade uncertainty dents yuan

Gold prices dipped on Monday as Sino-U.S. trade tensions and uncertainty over a deal weighed on yuan, making the bullion expensive for buyers in world’s largest consumer – China. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,283.40 per ounce, as of 0558 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,285.20 an ounce. “Gold price in yuan has risen fairly sharply since early May and Shanghai premiums are softening. That is probably taking the edge off demand and maybe inducing some people to offer (sell) gold,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager, ABC Bullion.

09:09 (IST)14 May 2019
What will drive share market today: US-China trade war, rupee, other key things to watch out for

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid weak domestic and global cues. The Asian markets extended losses on account of escalating trade tensions between the world’s largest economies- US and China. The SGX Nifty ended in red at 11,147.50, down 37.50 from the previous close. The investors today will keenly watch the foreign institutional investors, rupee movement and crude oil prices among other things.

08:43 (IST)14 May 2019
RBI reserves: Jalan panel to submit report in June

A high-level panel, chaired by former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bimal Jalan to determine the appropriate capital reserves with the central bank, will submit its report in June, a source said on Monday. The six-member panel, which was appointed on December 26, 2018 to review the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) for the RBI and held its first meeting on January 8, met again on Monday.

08:42 (IST)14 May 2019
Push exports to leverage India’s demographic dividend

ndia has a distinct possibility of transitioning to an upper middle-income country in another decade. Key reforms in areas such as regulatory environment, foreign investment and financial sector are unclogging the wheels of growth, making India’s growth story look resolutely positive. But notwithstanding this positive outlook, as the economic pie increases, labour cost advantages will eventually erode and manufacturing would steadily tread towards more capital-intensive processes. Developments in the ICT space with the advent of AI and ML are reducing the human interface in hi-tech manufacturing.

08:41 (IST)14 May 2019
To counter Chinese muscle flexing, India and US Navies to explore more areas of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region

In an effort to further consolidate bilateral naval relations between India and the US and also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation, Admiral John Michael Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy, has arrived on a three-day visit to India. This is US admiral’s second visit to India as the chief of the US Naval Operations from May 12-14. The ties between the two countries have grown significantly, especially after India was accorded major defence partner status by the US government in 2016, followed by the first 2+2 Dialogue Ministerial (Defence and Foreign Ministry level) in September 2018 which opened new avenues for defence cooperation between the two sides.

08:40 (IST)14 May 2019
Global markets: US China trade setback stokes recession fears; stocks slide

Global equities fell on Monday after their worst week of 2019 as hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal were crushed, raising fears of a fresh round of tit-for-tat tariffs. The impasse left investors bracing for retaliation by China for Washington’s increase on Friday of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The move followed accusations by U.S. President Donald Trump that Beijing had reneged on earlier commitments. Trump on Monday warned China not to retaliate against an increase in tariffs he imposed last week.

