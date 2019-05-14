Share market LIVE: Sensex down 60 points, Nifty below 11,150; Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment top losers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 61 points to 37,030 while the Nifty is trading near the 11,150-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 1.5% lower at Rs 152.45, while Zee Entertainment shares are down 1.6% to Rs 336.60 to emerge among the biggest Nifty losers.\u00a0 Asian shares deepened losses on Tuesday amid a fresh deterioration in the Sino-U.S. tariff war, although comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he expected trade negotiations to be successful helped stabilize sentiment.\u00a0China on Monday announced it would impose higher tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods following Washington\u2019s decision last week to hike its own levies on $200 billion in Chinese imports, Reuters reported.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.