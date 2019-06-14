Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower amid global tensions; Power Grid, Yes Bank lead

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 14, 2019 9:29:24 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid global tensions and liquidity concerns in the NBFC sector on the domestic front.

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower amid global tensions and liquidity concerns in the NBFC sector on the domestic front. Today the SGX Nifty lost 28.50 points to end at 11,891.50 level. In the early morning session, while the Sensex is trading 55 points lower at 39,686.59, Nifty is also trading lower by 21 points at 11,892 level.

On BSE, while the major gainers are Power Grid, HDFC, Yes Bank, ONGC, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever, the top losers are IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors. Today the Rupee opened flat at 69.51 per dollar against the previous close of 69.51 per dollar.

09:21 (IST)14 Jun 2019
While the Sensex is trading 17 points lower at 39,723 level against the previous close, Nifty is also in red at 11,901.35, lower 12.70 points than the last settlement

09:15 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Hexaware Technologies buys US-based Mobiquity for $182 mln

Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies has bought privately owned Mobiquity Inc for $182 million, to expand its cloud and automation service offerings, the company said in an exchange filing.

09:09 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Dollar subdued, on course for weekly gain before Fed meeting

The dollar trod water on Friday and was set to show a weekly rise as investor focus turned to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for hints on a possible rate cut in light of rising risks to trade and global growth.The dollar index against a basket of six rivals was largely unchanged at 97.029, and on track for a half-percent gain this week. The index had touched an 11-week low of 96.459 last Friday. (Reuters)

09:07 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Rupee opens flat at 69.51 per dollar

Rupee remains unchanged on Friday at 69.51 per dollar against the previous close of 69.51.

09:00 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Oil prices ease, but Middle East tanker attacks support

Oil fell on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session when prices were boosted after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked concerns of reduced crude flows through one of the world’s key shipping routes. The attacks near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz countered concerns about global demand that had hammered prices in recent weeks, analysts said. It was the second time in a month tankers have been attacked in the world’s most important zone for oil supplies, amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. (Reuters)

08:59 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Gold hits 1-week high on Fed rate cut expectations, Middle East tensions in focus

Gold prices rose to their highest in a week on Friday, supported as weak U.S. economic data stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates. Investors were also keeping a close eye on tensions in the Middle East after attacks on tankers there stoked U.S.-Iran tensions and raised concerns over supply flows through one of the world’s main sea lanes. Demand for gold often increases during times of political or economic uncertainty as it is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset. (Reuters)

08:58 (IST)14 Jun 2019
Global Markets: Asia stocks steady after oil surge lifts Wall Street

Asian stocks held their ground on Friday after Wall Street gained on a surge in oil prices as attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked U.S.-Iran tensions and raised concerns over supply flows through one of the world’s main sea lanes. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. Australian stocks edged up 0.05% while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1%. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, with energy shares rebounding on the back of crude oil’s surge.

Wall Street shares have had a strong run in June on hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy soon to counter a slowing global economy due to the escalating trade war with China. The S&P 500 index is up about 5% so far for the month. But equity market gains were limited ahead of the Fed’s June 18-19 meeting, which will give investors an opportunity to see if the Fed’s monetary policy stance is in sync with market expectations for a near-term rate cut. (Reuters)

