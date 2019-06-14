Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower amid global tensions; Power Grid, Yes Bank lead

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower amid global tensions and liquidity concerns in the NBFC sector on the domestic front. Today the SGX Nifty lost 28.50 points to end at 11,891.50 level. In the early morning session, while the Sensex is trading 55 points lower at 39,686.59, Nifty is also trading lower by 21 points at 11,892 level. On BSE, while the major gainers are Power Grid, HDFC, Yes Bank, ONGC, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever, the top losers are IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors. Today the Rupee opened flat at 69.51 per dollar against the previous close of 69.51 per dollar.