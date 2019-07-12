Share market LIVE: Sensex trading flat, Nifty near 11,600; Yes Bank, NTPC top gainers

Share market LIVE: The headline indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher, but sooon erased gains in the morning trade on Friday, tracking weak cues. The Sensex is up 35 points to 38,858.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. Shares of Yes Bank, NTPC emerged among the biggest gainers, jumping more than 1% each. Tata Motors, Heromotocorp shares were among the biggest losers, shedding more than 1.5% each. Infosys shares were trading marginally higher ahead of the Q1 results scheduled to be reported later today. Asian shares pulled back on Friday as worries over renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions weighed on sentiment ahead of the release of June trade data from China, though expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month kept losses in check. Those bets remained strong despite a rise in U.S. consumer inflation in June, and helped to lift the S&P 500 index to a record closing on Thursday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Don’t have loose money? You can no longer excuse yourself by saying that, at least in China, where beggars have a new weapon in their arsenal. With the digital revolution taking over the world by storm, Chinese beggars have found a new way to collect alms and that consists just a sheet of paper with a QR code on it. Gathering near the tourist-packed areas, the beggars have begging bowls with a QR code-printed sheet on it. Who can pay? Anyone with Alipay, WeChat Wallet (the two biggest e-wallet companies in China), or some other mobile payment app that can scan the code.
Identification is a method for reliably connecting information to individuals. In the US, the Social Security Card and the associated number have long been used to identify an individual for tax, social security and other purposes. Identification enables one to verify identity, i.e. the person accessing her records is indeed the owner of the account or the subject of the records. If the identification method allows one to relate it to a human being with “flesh and blood” using biometric information, then it can have serious privacy implications. Digital ID projects, conceptualised back in the 1980s in the UK and the US, never took off due to their privacy ramifications.
Lenders to the troubled Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) are understood to have given the intermediary another week or so to come up with a resolution plan. The mortgage financier has been working on a plan that would help its operations stabilise and this was to have been submitted to lenders on Thursday. However, the meeting between bankers and company officials, the first after lenders signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for the resolution of the account, did not throw up any meaningful decisions. Banks have a very large exposure DHFL of close to Rs 40,000 crore, which is nearly half the company’s total outstanding of close to Rs 1 lakh crore.
While buying a property, you must take a few precautions to ensure that you are not cheated. Let us understand what are the important points one should take care of while entering into a real estate deal. Loans make many things accessible and homes are no exceptions. For millennials, loans are a part of life and they may not think twice before buying a home with a loan. Still, there are many who don’t want to avail any loan and prefer to buy property only with their own money. In a normal scenario it is not a bad idea but to avoid any kind of complications with respect to the title or the value of the property or any kind of fraud, it is advisable to go for a loan to buy the property, perhaps for a very small percentage of the property value.
Air India has plans to sell 30 unutilised tracts of land in cities like Mumbai and Delhi to retire the debt transferred to special purpose vehicle Air India Asset Holding, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thursday. These land parcels include 1.7 lakh sq m and 14,326 sq m plots in Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively. Other cities where the national carrier holds unused land are Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The government transferred Air India’s debt worth Rs 29,464 crore, along with its non-core assets including land into AIAHL, to reduce the interest burden of the airline and improve its balance sheet before the disinvestment. The carrier had a total debt of Rs 58,351 crore at the end of March 31, 2019.
Budget 2019-20: The announcement of bringing a new National Education Policy to “transform India’s higher education system to one of the global best education systems,” according to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has been cherished by the players in India’s education sector. The government has proposed “major changes” in school and higher education apart from having improved governance systems and focus on research and innovation. Considering the National Education Policy which will focus on higher education is a brilliant step towards the betterment of the education sector. Also, the Government focusing on research and innovation will lead to progress in the country and rise to various startups, said Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247.
Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna has met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss local sourcing norms for the domestic market. “Minister @PiyushGoyal met president & CEO of Walmart International, Judith McKenna and discussed local sourcing and boosting sales of ‘Made in India’ products, which will benefit local businesses and the overall domestic market,” a tweet by the minister’s office has said on Wednesday. The meeting assumes significance as the government has proposed in the Budget to relax these norms for foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail trading.
Axis Bank has decided to be ‘cautious’ with lending as it sees new risks coming up in the economy, news agency PTI reported citing an unidentified official on Thursday. The third largest bank is itself in the middle of bad loan mess, leading to a slowdown in credit disbursal as capital went more into providing for stressed assets as against fresh asset creation. “We are cautious given whatever is happening in the economy as some new signs of stress are emerging in the system,” PTI reported citing managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry as saying. Adding, he said that the bank wants to be conservative in approach and put its risk management practices on the right track.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Bitcoin, Facebook’s proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to U.S. and global regulations if they wanted to “become a bank.” “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, as worries over renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,408.62 per ounce as of 0133 GMT. Gold has risen nearly 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,410 an ounce. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.
Asian shares pulled back on Friday as worries over renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions weighed on sentiment ahead of the release of June trade data from China, though expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month kept losses in check. Those bets remained strong despite a rise in U.S. consumer inflation in June, and helped to lift the S&P 500 index to a record closing on Thursday. S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 0.21% at 3,010.25. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a rate cut is likely at the Fed’s next meeting as businesses slow investment due to trade disputes and a global growth slowdown. On Friday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05% in early deals, with Australian shares dipping 0.16% and Japan’s Nikkei stock index trimming 0.11%.
