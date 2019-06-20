Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Yes Bank slips 3 per cent

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened little lower on Thursday morning. While the Sensex is trading at 38,942.82, 170 points down from the last close, Nifty50 is at 11,651.25, down 40.20 points from the previous settlement. Today, the Rupee opened higher at 69.48 per dollar against the previous close of 69.68 per dollar amid positive global cues.\u00a0 The Asian markets are marginally higher amid hopes for positive US-China trade talks in the upcoming G-20 meet. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy today and there is a hope that it will keep a dovish stance. The SGX Nifty was last seen trading at 11,753 level, up 35 points from the previous close. On BSE, while the major gainers are Power Grid, Vedanta, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Coal India, the biggest losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.