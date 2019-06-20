  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Yes Bank slips 3 per cent

Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Yes Bank slips 3 per cent

By: |
Updated:Jun 20, 2019 10:00:38 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened little lower on Thursday morning. On BSE, while the major gainers are Power Grid, Vedanta, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Coal India, the biggest losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.

Share Market Live, Stock Market Live, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, स्टॉक मार्केट, शेयर बाजार, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveStock Market Live: शेयर बाजार की हर खबर का अपडेट

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened little lower on Thursday morning. While the Sensex is trading at 38,942.82, 170 points down from the last close, Nifty50 is at 11,651.25, down 40.20 points from the previous settlement. Today, the Rupee opened higher at 69.48 per dollar against the previous close of 69.68 per dollar amid positive global cues.  The Asian markets are marginally higher amid hopes for positive US-China trade talks in the upcoming G-20 meet. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy today and there is a hope that it will keep a dovish stance. The SGX Nifty was last seen trading at 11,753 level, up 35 points from the previous close.

On BSE, while the major gainers are Power Grid, Vedanta, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Coal India, the biggest losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

Live Blog

10:00 (IST)20 Jun 2019
Most Asian currencies firm as Fed's easing signals hobble dollar

Most Asian currencies edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged possible interest rate cuts later this year at its policy meeting, putting the dollar on the defensive. While the Fed stood pat on policy at its Wednesday meeting, it signalled it was ready to tackle global and domestic economic risks by slashing rates, possibly as early as next month. A bulk of Fed policymakers lowered their rate outlook for the year by roughly half a percentage point. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.2% lower at 0349 GMT.  (Reuters)

09:55 (IST)20 Jun 2019
NBFC crisis: Record Rs 1.1 lakh crore loans due over 90 days

Facing a record amount of debt that’s about to mature, non-bank financing companies (NBFCs) are finding their troubles worsening as a crisis of credibility starts to bite. The shadow lenders, which have been under increased strain after the collapse of IL&FS Group last year, have a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore of local-currency bonds due next quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more: NBFC crisis: Record Rs 1.1 lakh crore loans due over 90 days

09:53 (IST)20 Jun 2019
IL&FS scam: IFIN fraudulently lent to group firms to avoid declaring NPAs

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), in its probe into IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), has found that the company fraudulently sanctioned loans to IL&FS group entities to avoid declaring stressed assets, sources told FE.

Read more: IL&FS scam: IFIN fraudulently lent to group firms to avoid declaring NPAs

09:51 (IST)20 Jun 2019
OVL, OIL, BPCL and others to invest $20 billion in Mozambique LNG project

ONGC Videsh, Oil India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation along with operator US-based Anadarko Petroleum and other partners announced the final investment decision (FID) of $20 billion for Rovuma Offshore Area-1 Mozambique LNG project.

Read more: OVL, OIL, BPCL and others to invest $20 billion in Mozambique LNG project

09:50 (IST)20 Jun 2019
HDFC to buy Apollo Munich for Rs 1,347 crore

Housing finance firm HDFC on Wednesday announced that it will acquire a majority (51.2%) stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance from the Apollo Hospitals Group for Rs 1,347 crore, and subsequently, merge the health insurer with its arm HDFC ERGO General Insurance.  

Read more: HDFC to buy Apollo Munich for Rs 1,347 crore

09:48 (IST)20 Jun 2019
Indiabulls Housing surges 4 per cent

Have zero exposure to Anil Ambani group companies. Sufficient profits in the company to take care of the provisions.  Raised Rs 58,000 crore since September 2018, Gagan Banga said in an interaction with CNBC TV18.

09:36 (IST)20 Jun 2019
BSE Heatmap

09:17 (IST)20 Jun 2019
Rupee opens higher at 69.48 vs previous close of 69.68

The Indian currency Rupee opened at 69.48 per dollar against the last close of 69.68 per dollar amid hopes for positive trade talks between US and China.

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop