Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat tracking weak global markets; IndusInd Bank in focus

Updated:Jun 24, 2019 9:07:24 am

Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat tracking subdued global markets. The Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday amid US-China trade worries and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While the Sensex ended 407 points down at 39,194, the Nifty50 lost 108 points to settle at a level of 11,724. The crude oil prices soared on Monday amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “significant” sanctions on Tehran would be announced in a bid to choke off resources being used to fund terror activities in the region. Pompeo os travelling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to hold talks on Iran. Brent futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.57 a barrel by 0044 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 43 cents, or 0.8%, at $57.86 a barrel.

IndusInd Bank and Glenmark Pharmaceutical will be in focus today. The Hindujas will pump Rs 2,700 crore into IndusInd Bank via a warrant issue to increase the promoter’s holding after the merger of Bharat Financial, PTI reported. The USFDA has issued a complete response letter or CRL with regard to the new drug application for Ryaltris. The letter cites deficiencies in the drug master file in relation to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients and in manufacturing facilities. The CRL does not specify any deficiencies with the clinical data supporting the New Drug Application for Ryaltris, the company said in an exchange filing.

Live Blog

09:07 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Foreign investors invest this much in capital markets in June so far; debt segment makes for lion’s share

Overseas investors have infused a net sum of Rs 10,312 crore in the domestic capital markets this month so far, with debt segment accounting for the lion’s share. Equity investments have slowed down on account of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as US-India trade conflict, experts said. As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net amount of Rs 552.07 crore into equities and Rs 9,760.59 crore into the debt market during Jun 3-21, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 10,312.66 crore.

09:05 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Rupee opens lower at 69.60 per dollar

The Indian currency Rupee opened lower at 69.60 per dollar against the previous close of 69.55 per dollar on Monday morning. 

09:03 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Analyst on Hexaware Technologies; Should you buy

Hexaware announced the acquisition of the US-headquartered customer experience (CX) consulting firm, Mobiquity, for an all-cash consideration of $182 mn. CX is a core focus area of the company. The acquisition strengthens Hexaware’s front-end capabilities in CX. The transaction will be EPS neutral on a GAAP-basis. Hexaware appears to have struck a nice deal indicating the judicious use of capital. Full valuations rein in our view.

08:59 (IST)24 Jun 2019
RBI's deputy governor Viral Acharya quits six months before his term ends

The Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor Viral Acharya has reportedly resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term, according to media reports. 

08:54 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Oil prices on boil amid tensions in Middle East

Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying “significant” sanctions on Tehran would be announced. Brent futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.57 a barrel by 0044 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 43 cents, or 0.8%, at $57.86 a barrel. The US President Donald Trump said last week that he called off a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. drone, and he said on Sunday that he was not seeking war with Iran. But Pompeo also said “significant” sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.

08:51 (IST)24 Jun 2019
Gold holds near 6-year peak on weaker dollar, Middle East tensions

Gold prices extended gains in early Asian trade on Monday, hovering near a six-year peak touched in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and heightened tensions between the United States and Iran underpinned the precious metal.

