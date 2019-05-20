Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may surge on exit poll outcome; Bharti Airtel, Indigo shares in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 20, 2019 8:57:19 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to surge in the opening trade on Monday morning, tracking exit polls results showing that PM Narendra Modi may retain power. The SGX Nifty was trading 260.50 points higher.

Stock Market, Exit Pole, एग्जिट पोल, शेयर बाजार, Investors, Crude, Rupee, Trade War, Sensex, Nifty, General ElectionThe SGX Nifty was trading 260.50 points higher or 2.60 per cent higher at 11,695 indicating a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE: 

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to surge in the opening trade on Monday morning, tracking exit polls results showing that PM Narendra Modi may retain power. The SGX Nifty was trading 260.50 points higher or 2.60 per cent higher at 11,695 indicating a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share markets in Asia got off to a steady start on Monday as investors tried to catch their breath following another week of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.6% after a steep 3% loss the previous week. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures also turned higher, rising 0.5% following losses on Wall Street on Friday, Reuters reported. 

Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus after the firm’s strong Q4 results. Shares of Bharti Airtel will assume focus after its rights issue had been oversubscribed. Indigo shares will be in focus, after CEO clarified that there is no fractured team. Bajaj Auto shares will be in focus, after the auto maker reported Q4 results in-line with estimates. We bring to you Live updates.

08:57 (IST)20 May 2019
Japan’s unexpected GDP growth comes with reasons for caution

Japan’s economy surprised with solid growth during the first quarter of the year, but that is likely to give little comfort to policy makers worried about economic momentum ahead of a looming sales tax increase. The biggest driver of the expansion was imports falling even faster than exports, meaning that net exports technically drove growth in the economy. Yet falling imports is actually a sign of underlying weakness in demand, so the result is somewhat misleading.

08:56 (IST)20 May 2019
Gold steadies as trade tensions, Iran worries in focus

Gold steadied on Monday after four days of falls, as a Sino-U.S. trade dispute aggravated by a Huawei ban and U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to Tehran fuelled interest in the safe-haven metal.  Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,278.06 per ounce at 0137 GMT.  U.S. gold futures were 0.2% higher at $1,278 an ounce.  Gold fell to a two-week low of $1,274.51 an ounce on Friday after data showed U.S. 

08:55 (IST)20 May 2019
Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Share markets in Asia got off to a steady start on Monday as investors tried to catch their breath following another week of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.6% after a steep 3% loss the previous week. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures also turned higher, rising 0.5% following losses on Wall Street on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.04%.

08:50 (IST)20 May 2019
Exit poll outcome better than stock market expectations: Reliance Securities

"The exit polls have been better than market expectations with the ruling party getting a comfortable majority. However, the market has been rallying for the last two days and it has factored the information to some extent. The market is likely to rally further but the rally may not be significant as there are challenges of not so encouraging earnings growth, lower liquidity, slowing economy and global challenges. There could be sector specific rally like infrastructure and banking that could do well," Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities said. 

08:49 (IST)20 May 2019
Sensex, Nifty to cheer exit poll outcome: Expert

'As per the poll of polls, NDA led by BJP is likely to easily cross the half-way mark. Markets will heave a big sigh of relief as it favours continuity & familiarity in terms of roll-out of policies. If NDA were to fall short of the half-way mark it would have led to scramble for allies like TRS, Jagan Congress & BJD. Institutional investors will look forward to the fillip to economic growth provided by structural reforms strongly pushed by Modi like GST, IBC, RERA, DBT etc With benign inflation, well-anchored inflationary expectations & a relatively stable exchange rate; focus will be on how Modi is able to kick-start slowing engine of consumption, revive private investments, provide fillip to anemic exports, alleviate farm distress, create adequate employment opportunities, rescue the precariously perched NBFC & real-estate sectors, generate adequate resources through better administration of taxes & divestment to fund the increasingly populist impulses,' Ajay Bodke (CEO PMS Prabhudas Lilladher) said. 

