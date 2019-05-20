Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may surge on exit poll outcome; Bharti Airtel, Indigo shares in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0 The Sensex and Nifty are likely to surge in the opening trade on Monday morning, tracking exit polls results showing that PM Narendra Modi may retain power. The SGX Nifty was trading 260.50 points higher or 2.60 per cent higher at 11,695 indicating a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty. Share markets in Asia got off to a steady start on Monday as investors tried to catch their breath following another week of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.\u00a0In early trade, MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.6% after a steep 3% loss the previous week. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures also turned higher, rising 0.5% following losses on Wall Street on Friday, Reuters reported.\u00a0 Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus after the firm's strong Q4 results. Shares of Bharti Airtel will assume focus after its rights issue had been oversubscribed. Indigo shares will be in focus, after CEO clarified that there is no fractured team. Bajaj Auto shares will be in focus, after the auto maker reported Q4 results in-line with estimates. We bring to you Live updates.