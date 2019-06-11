  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues; HCL, IndusInd Bank lead

Updated:Jun 11, 2019 9:42:06 am

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday morning tracking positive global cues. IndusInd, HCL are the top gainers on BSE.

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global cues. The investors will keenly watch the inflation data to be released this week. While the Sensex is trading at 39,830.17 level, up 45.65 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is at 11,932.80, higher by 10 points from the last close. Today, the Rupee opened stronger at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.65. Yesterday, the Indian currency fell 19 paise amid a strong dollar and rising crude oil prices.

While among the top gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank, HCL, TCS, ONGC and Tata Motors, the top losers on the exchange are Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank and HDFC.

The Jet Airways stocks are trading lower at Rs 113.55, 11.65 points lower than the previous close after its two operational creditors —Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises on Monday moved the NCLT seeking bankruptcy proceedings against the debt-stricken airline.

Live Blog

09:42 (IST)11 Jun 2019
BSE Heatmap

09:14 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Mutual fund assets rise to Rs 25.43 lakh cr in May; FMPs continue to see outflow

Fixed Maturity Plans witnessed outflow for the second straight month in May as investors pulled out Rs 1,797 crore from the schemes, amid many non-banking finance companies grappling with debt woes. However, latest data from industry body Amfi Monday showed that average Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual funds rose to Rs 25.43 lakh crore in May from Rs 25.27 lakh crore in the previous month on the back of increased inflows into equity-linked schemes, as PTI reported.

Read more: Mutual fund assets rise to Rs 25.43 lakh cr in May; FMPs continue to see outflow

09:11 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Should you buy NTPC, here's what analyst says

NTPC’s April and May 2019 PAF data has seen considerable improvement of 570 bps to over 92.8% YTD — the best in the past 6 years. This is important as Rs 8 bn (7% of PAT) under-recovery in FY19 can be reversed in FY20, and confirms adherence to quarterly PAF norms from next year despite peak summer season demand.

Read more: Analyst corner | Buy on NTPC, expect return on equity up by 120 basis points

09:10 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Analyst corner | Maintain ‘buy’ on Fortis Healthcare, target Rs 162

After two turbulent years, which ended with the ousting of Singh brothers from Fortis Healthcare (Fortis), IHH is in control of the board. Recently appointed MD & CEO Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi has his task clearly cut out—to revive past peak performance and achieve industry-leading profitability.

Read more: Analyst corner | Maintain ‘buy’ on Fortis Healthcare, target Rs 162

09:08 (IST)11 Jun 2019
FPI investments in bond market hit $1.5 billion after May 23

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continue to invest in the Indian bond markets after the Lok Sabha election results as they expect favourable economic reforms from the new government. FPIs invested $786.72 million into bonds in the first four trading sessions in June, taking the aggregate inflows to over $1.5 billion after the BJP’s win on May 23.

Read more: FPI investments in bond market hit $1.5 billion after May 23

09:05 (IST)11 Jun 2019
Rupee opens stronger at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.65

Rupee opens stronger at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.65 on Tuesday morning. Yesterday the rupee fell 19 paise amid strong dollar and rising crude oil prices.

