Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues; HCL, IndusInd Bank lead

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global cues. The investors will keenly watch the inflation data to be released this week. While the Sensex is trading at 39,830.17 level, up 45.65 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is at 11,932.80, higher by 10 points from the last close.\u00a0Today, the Rupee opened stronger at 69.45 per dollar against the previous close of 69.65. Yesterday, the Indian currency fell 19 paise amid a strong dollar and rising crude oil prices. While among the top gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank, HCL, TCS, ONGC and Tata Motors, the top losers on the exchange are Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank and HDFC. The Jet Airways stocks are trading lower at Rs 113.55, 11.65 points lower than the previous close after its two operational creditors \u2014Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises on Monday moved the NCLT seeking bankruptcy proceedings against the debt-stricken airline.