Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Axis Bank, Piramal Enterprises in focus today

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking Asian markets. The investors are waiting for the US-China trade talks to be held at the G20 summit this week. The crude oil prices were firm on Tuesday, supported by rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. However, the demand concerns with regard to crude oil is putting pressure on crude oil prices. The international benchmark Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $64.89 a barrel by 0034 GMT, while the US crude futures were down 3 cents at $57.87 a barrel. The Indian share markets ended lower for the second consecutive day amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While the Sensex lost 71.53 points to end at 39,122.96, the broader Nifty fell 24.40 points to settle at 11,699.70.
Meanwhile, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 207 crore on a net basis, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 984 crore as on Jun 24, according to NSE data. Shares of Piramal Enterprises and Axis Bank will be in focus today. State-run Life Insurance Corp or LIC has sold its 2 per cent stake in Axis bank via open market transaction. After the transaction, the LIC’s stake has now come down to 10.2 per cent in the private lender. Piramal Enterprises is evaluating the feasibility of the sale of its entire 20% stake in Shriram Capital Limited. The proposed transaction would be subject to receipt of necessary approvals, including the approval of the board of directors of the company at the appropriate stage, it said in a statement.
Headline inflation for May ’19 came in at 3.05% (I-Sec est: 3.07%, Consensus: 3.1%). Although this is sharply lower than 4.87% 12 months ago, in sequential terms inflation increased from 2.99% in Apr 19. This is the fourth consecutive month-on-month increase in inflation, taking the 3mma inflation to 2.97%. As expected, rising food prices accounted for the entire sequential increase in CPI. Food and beverages inflation inched up to 2% (1.35% in Apr), contributing 93bps to headline inflation. In line with past few months, three items viz. vegetables, pulses and sugar accounted for most of the increase in food inflation. Out of the 65bps sequential rise in food inflation in May ‘19, vegetables, pulses and sugar contributed 34bps, 15 bps and 5 bps respectively. But falling prices of ‘miscellaneous’ items cushioned the impact of rising food prices to some extent.
Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude. Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $64.89 a barrel by 0034 GMT. They rose 0.5% on Monday. U.S. crude futures were down 3 cents at $57.87 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark declined 0.8% in the previous session.
Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly six-years on Tuesday as the dollar sat near multi-month lows and the announcement of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran boosted interest in the safe-haven metal. (Reuters)
