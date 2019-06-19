  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues; Tata Steel, Tata Motors lead

Updated:Jun 19, 2019 9:46:31 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive global cues. Tata Steel and Tata Motors are among the top gainers on BSE.

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive global cues. After the US President said he would meet China’s President during G-20 meet, the global financial markets rallied on hopes that the two countries would iron out their differences and the fresh round of trade tariffs could be staved off. The investors are also hopeful of a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve in its monetary policy to be announced today and a rate cut by European Central Bank. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at a level of 11,756, up 44 points from the last settlement. While the Sensex opened 130.22 points higher, Nifty50 opened at 11,744.45 points. 

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and ONGC are among the major gainers, while HeroMoto Corp and Sun Pharma are the top losers.

09:46 (IST)19 Jun 2019
BSE Heatmap

09:41 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Asia stocks rise as rate-cut hopes build up

Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as comments by European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi indicating the possibility of fresh rate cuts or asset purchases fuelled talks of a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus. Markets got an extra boost when U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month, and said talks between the two countries would restart after a recent lull. (Reuters)

09:39 (IST)19 Jun 2019
NBFC liquidity crisis weighing on economic growth

Believe that the market will consolidate at current levels. Underweight on NBFCs and NBFCs dependent sectors. Overweight on financial, especailly private banks. NBFCs facing liquidity constraints putting pressure on the country's economic growth, according to Kotak MF.

09:06 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Rupee opens stronger at 69.56 per dollar against the previous close of 69.70

The Indian currency Rupee opened higher on Wednesday morning at 69.56 per dollar against the last close of 69.70 per dollar. 

09:03 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Gold trades steady as investors await Fed decision

Gold traded almost steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day, while expectations of an improvement in trade relationship between the United States and China dented the metal's appeal. (Reuters)

09:01 (IST)19 Jun 2019
S.Korea stocks jump on U.S.-China trade optimism

South Korea's KOSPI index rose more than 1% on Wednesday as investors cheered the news that Washington and Beijing may resume talks at the G20 summit later this month after the brief pause recently, while European Central Bank chief's dovish stance also helped the market. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.  As of 0234 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 21.51 points or 1.02% to 2,120.22, hovering around the highest level since May 10. (Reuters)

09:00 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Nikkei surges to 4-week highs on hopes for trade talks and U.S. rate cut

Japan's Nikkei surged to four-week highs on Wednesday morning on news that the United States and China will rekindle talks on trade, while ongoing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates this year supported sentiment. The Nikkei share average jumped 1.7% to 21,320.80 in midmorning trade, after rising to a high as 21,352.22 to hit the highest level since May 22. (Reuters)

