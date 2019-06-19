Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher tracking positive global cues; Tata Steel, Tata Motors lead

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking positive global cues. After the US President said he would meet China's President during G-20 meet, the global financial markets rallied on hopes that the two countries would iron out their differences and the fresh round of trade tariffs could be staved off. The investors are also hopeful of a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve in its monetary policy to be announced today and a rate cut by European Central Bank. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at a level of 11,756, up 44 points from the last settlement. While the Sensex opened 130.22 points higher, Nifty50 opened at 11,744.45 points.\u00a0 Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and ONGC are among the major gainers, while HeroMoto Corp and Sun Pharma are the top losers.