Share market LIVE: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 11,900; Yes Bank, ONGC top gainers

Share markets LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 80 points to 39,920.25, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,900-mark. Yes Bank, ONGC shares are among the bigget gainers jumping up to 1.5%. HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto shares were among the biggest losers in the Sensex, shedding up to 1% in the morning trade. The stock market is trading higher for the fourth consecutive day, ahead of the Union Budgret scheduled to be presented tomorrow. The investors will keenly await the developments around the Budget even the Econmic Survey is set to be tabled in the Parliament, ahead of the Union Budget to be presented tomorrow. US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.04 points, or 0.67%, to 26,965.72, the S&P 500 gained 22.75 points, or 0.77%, to 2,995.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.14 points, or 0.75%, to 8,170.23, Reuters reported.
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.3% as did Japan’s benchmark Nikkei .N225, and Australia was up 0.6%. A US public holiday kept activity somewhat subdued, said the Reuters report.
A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
The struggling US media industry is facing its worst year for job layoffs in a decade as news organizations continue to cut staff and close shop, according to a new survey. The consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas reported this week that media companies, which include movies, television, publishing, music, and broadcast and print news, announced plans to cut 15,474 jobs so far this year, of which 11,878 of which were from news organizations. That is nearly three times more than the 4,062 cuts announced in the media sector in 2017 and the highest total since the economic crisis in 2009.
The ongoing trade and tariff wars in the world have added another big dimension to India’s growth story and the forthcoming Budget 2019. The US-China trade dispute has extended to other countries with even India and USA levying additional tariffs on imports from each other. Many see a global impact on trade. While India too will face headwinds, some analysts see an economic opportunity for India arising out of the USA-China trade fight. In the short run, these trade and tariff wars will also weigh on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s mind as she reads her Budget 2019 speech.
Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 0.4% at $63.60 per barrel by 0112 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.3% at $57.18 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9% on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. That compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels. “The U.S. oil market remains oversupplied,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst, OANDA. But crude prices were underpinned after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020.
President Donald Trump, facing renewed criticism from Democrats and activists over his handling of a migrant crisis on the U.S.- Mexico border, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that immigrants unhappy with conditions at detention centers should be told “not to come.” Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists who have visited migrant detention centers along the border in recent days have described nightmarish conditions marked by overcrowding and inadequate access to food, water and other basic needs.
The fireworks got started a bit early on Wall Street on Wednesday with all three major stock indices surging to records after a plethora of mediocre US economic data appeared to boost the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. In a session shortened ahead of the Independence Day holiday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all jumped to records a day before celebrations are to be marked with fireworks around the United States. Such holiday sessions typically see lower trading volumes, which can magnify market moves. The excitement in New York came on the heels of a buoyant session in Europe, where investors were cheered by the appointment of IMF chief Christine Lagarde to be the first female head of the European Central Bank.