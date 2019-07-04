Share market LIVE: Sensex up 60 points, Nifty above 11,900; Yes Bank, ONGC top gainers

The Sensex is up about 80 points to 39,920.25, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,900-mark.

Share markets LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– opened higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 80 points to 39,920.25, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,900-mark. Yes Bank, ONGC shares are among the bigget gainers jumping up to 1.5%. HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto shares were among the biggest losers in the Sensex, shedding up to 1% in the morning trade. The stock market is trading higher for the fourth consecutive day, ahead of the Union Budgret scheduled to be presented tomorrow. The investors will keenly await the developments around the Budget even the Econmic Survey is set to be tabled in the Parliament, ahead of the Union Budget to be presented tomorrow. US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.04 points, or 0.67%, to 26,965.72, the S&P 500 gained 22.75 points, or 0.77%, to 2,995.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.14 points, or 0.75%, to 8,170.23, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.3% as did Japan’s benchmark Nikkei .N225, and Australia was up 0.6%. A US public holiday kept activity somewhat subdued, said the Reuters report.