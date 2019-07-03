Share market live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; DHFL, Tata Steel in focus

US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm.

Share markets LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 22 points or 0.18% higher at 11,965, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. The investors will keenly monitor the developments ahead of the crucial Union Budgetr scheduled to be presented later this week. US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods, Reuters reported. The S&P 500 had rallied nearly 7% in June on hopes the two largest economies in the world would find a way to end their trade war.

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington’s threat of tariffs on additional European goods. Global growth concerns also weighed on investor confidence, with South Korea the latest trade-reliant economy to cut its economic growth and export targets, a day after weaker factory readings worldwide, reported Reuters.

Back home, shares of Tata Steel will assume focus, after media reports indicated that Tata Steel may rise $500 million via foreign loans. Shares of NBFC firm DHFL will also be in focus, after the firm may reported get fresh line of credit from banks. We bring to you LIVE updates.