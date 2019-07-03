Share market live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; DHFL, Tata Steel in focus

Share markets LIVE updates: The domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 22 points or 0.18% higher at 11,965, indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. The investors will keenly monitor the developments ahead of the crucial Union Budgetr scheduled to be presented later this week. US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods, Reuters reported. The S&P 500 had rallied nearly 7% in June on hopes the two largest economies in the world would find a way to end their trade war.
Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington’s threat of tariffs on additional European goods. Global growth concerns also weighed on investor confidence, with South Korea the latest trade-reliant economy to cut its economic growth and export targets, a day after weaker factory readings worldwide, reported Reuters.
Back home, shares of Tata Steel will assume focus, after media reports indicated that Tata Steel may rise $500 million via foreign loans. Shares of NBFC firm DHFL will also be in focus, after the firm may reported get fresh line of credit from banks. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Asian Paints’ FY19 annual report highlighted continued pressure on its consolidated RoCE (down 640 bp from 28.8% in FY15 to 22.4% in FY19). This can primarily be attributed to rising capital intensity due to increased capex and the subdued operating performance. Standalone RoCE declined 880 bp to 28.6% over the last five years, while subsidiaries’ RoCE was down to 4.1% from 7.1% in FY15. The rise in working capital led to a decline in earnings-to-cash flow conversion to 89% in FY19 from 99% in the previous year and kept OCF modest at Rs 2,210 crore (FY18: Rs 2,110 crore).
Mutual Funds’ current exposure to NBFC/HFCs at 28% is broadly in line with the revised cap prescribed by Sebi. However, lower sectoral limit will affect medium-term financial flexibility of all NBFCs. MF/debt investors are anyway cautious, preferring retail NBFCs with strong parentage; most NBFCs have anyway increased bank borrowings. In light of liquidity challenges and concern in wholesale NBFCs, we remain cautious on the sector even as stable asset quality in most retail segments, detailed in RBI’s FSR, reinforces comfort on retail players.
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, steadying after a more than 4% fall in the previous session, as extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies helped underpin prices despite growing concerns about weak demand. An expected large draw in crude oil inventory in the United States also buoyed sentiment after a bigger-than-expected fall in inventories in a private survey. Brent crude futures for September delivery were trading up 48 cents, or 0.8%, at $62.88 a barrel by 0053 GMT.
The dollar struggled on Wednesday, having been nudged off two-week highs as fading optimism over any near-term Sino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand and drove U.S. yields down. U.S. bond yields also tracked a decline in their British counterparts to 2-1/2-year lows on dovish-sounding comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, which in turn weighed on the pound. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 96.742 after pulling back from 96.875 scaled on Tuesday, its highest since June 20. The pound was steady at $1.2597 after shedding 0.35% the previous day, when it touched a two-week trough of $1.2584. BoE’s Carney said on Tuesday that a global trade war and a no-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain’s economy which might need more help to cope with a downturn, prompting investors to increase their bets on central bank easing.
