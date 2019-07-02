Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Share markets live update: The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading was trading 16 points or 0.13% higher at 11,918, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The investors will also closely watch the developments, ahead of the crucial Uni0on Budget slated to be announced on Friday. later this week.
Global stocks rallied and bonds retreated on Monday as the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks at the G20 summit over the weekend, leading investors to bet that a breakthrough between the world’s two largest economies would jumpstart global economic growth, Reuters reported.
The US benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a fresh peak, bettering its previous record high of 2,964.15, hit on June 21. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.83 points, or 0.67%, to 26,778.79, the S&P 500 gained 25.02 points, or 0.85%, to 2,966.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.02 points, or 1.21%, to 8,103.26.
Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintained a nuetral rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,350. India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki shares will also be in focus, after Deutsche Bank has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,325. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as worries that a weakening global economy would dent demand for the commodity outweighed OPEC’s decision to extend supply cuts until next March. Brent crude futures for September delivery had dropped 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.73 a barrel by 0034 GMT. They climbed more than $2 a barrel on Monday before paring gains later in the day. U.S. crude futures for August had fallen 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $58.61 a barrel, after touching their highest in over five weeks on Monday.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that talks on a trade deal with Beijing have resumed following a weekend truce struck with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. Trump and Xi agreed Saturday to hold off on new tariff increases as the world’s top two economies negotiate a final agreement to resolve their year-long trade war. Trump also offered to relax some restrictions on US technology exports to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, triggering a backlash from some US lawmakers.
Asian shares were choppy on Tuesday as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world growth, while the initial enthusiasm over a Sino-U.S. trade truce gave way to uncertainty over whether the two nations can strike a durable deal. Further dragging on sentiment was the U.S. government’s threat on Monday of tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods, in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. U.S. futures were flat, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down in early deals. It last traded up 0.38%, helped by a 1% gain in Hong Kong shares as investors caught up to Monday’s global rally. Markets in Hong Kong had been closed Monday for a public holiday.
Reliance Group is looking to lease out its headquarters in one of Mumbai’s prime suburbs, the telecoms to infrastructure conglomerate said, a move that will help the company to raise funds to pay off debt.Some of the companies under the Reliance Group conglomerate, controlled by businessman Anil Ambani, have been hit by a spate of credit ratings downgrades and auditing issues. “Reliance infrastructure plans to monetise its marquee Reliance Center Office located in Santacruz East, Mumbai,” the company said in a statement.
