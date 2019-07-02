Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Sensex, NSE Nifty Today Updates: The investors will also closely watch the developments, ahead of the crucial Uni0on Budget slated to be announced on Friday. later this week.

Share markets live update: The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading was trading 16 points or 0.13% higher at 11,918, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The investors will also closely watch the developments, ahead of the crucial Uni0on Budget slated to be announced on Friday. later this week.

Global stocks rallied and bonds retreated on Monday as the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks at the G20 summit over the weekend, leading investors to bet that a breakthrough between the world’s two largest economies would jumpstart global economic growth, Reuters reported.

The US benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a fresh peak, bettering its previous record high of 2,964.15, hit on June 21. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.83 points, or 0.67%, to 26,778.79, the S&P 500 gained 25.02 points, or 0.85%, to 2,966.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.02 points, or 1.21%, to 8,103.26.

Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintained a nuetral rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,350. India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki shares will also be in focus, after Deutsche Bank has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,325. We bring to you LIVE updates.