Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; BPCL, Axis Bank shares jump

The Sensex was up 200 points to 38,870 while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark.

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues. The Sensex was up 200 points to 38,870 while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark. BPCL shares zoomed more than 7% to Rs 507 after reports that a group of secretaries on have approved sale of government’s shareholding in the firm. A group of secretaries on have approved sale of government’s shareholding in four public sector companies – Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), Shipping Corp of India (SCI), THDC India and NEEPCO, Reuters reported. It also cleared a sale of 30% equity of Container Corp of India (Concor) from the government holding. IRCTC IPO will also be in focus on its second day of bidding. We bring to you live updates.