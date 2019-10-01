Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; BPCL, Axis Bank shares jump

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues. The Sensex was up 200 points to 38,870 while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark. BPCL shares zoomed more than 7% to Rs 507 after reports that a group of secretaries on have approved sale of government’s shareholding in the firm. A group of secretaries on have approved sale of government’s shareholding in four public sector companies – Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), Shipping Corp of India (SCI), THDC India and NEEPCO, Reuters reported. It also cleared a sale of 30% equity of Container Corp of India (Concor) from the government holding. IRCTC IPO will also be in focus on its second day of bidding. We bring to you live updates.
The reduction in the corporate tax rates announced in September was hailed by the industry, and brought much-needed cheer to the stock markets. The increase in Sensex by more than 3,000 points in two trading sessions cast aside the bear hug that had gripped the markets since the disappointing first quarter GDP estimate was released. Although the bond markets reacted with lower yield due to the fear of higher fiscal deficits, the overwhelming sentiment was buoyant.
Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, on Monday announced the launch of ‘Express FD’, a digital fixed deposit (FD) product that allows a customer to open an FD account in three minutes through the digital mode without opening a savings account with the bank. ‘Express FD’ offers attractive interest rates, zero issuance fees and no penalty on pre-mature withdrawal of up to 25% of the amount, the bank said. A customer can open an Express FD account by investing a minimum Rs 5,000 up to Rs 90,000, for a tenure of 6 to 12 months. The funds can be deposited in Express FD account through net-banking, debit card or via UPI. After completion of KYC, the customer can opt for additional benefits like personal loans, credit cards, forex card offerings, lifestyle benefits.
RBI may cut rates for the fifth time in a row so far this year with inflation remaining low and growth rate declining, experts said. The August retail inflation reading at 3.21 per cent which is under RBI’s comfort zone of 4 per cent gives it the headroom to cut rates to boost growth, they added. The central bank has slashed the repo rate four times by 110 bps to 5.40 per cent in this calendar year so far, with the last being an unconventional 35 bps reduction on August 7.
While rice sowing has been a concern for several months now owing to lesser acreage this Kharif season, according to the advanced estimates of this year, the yield will be lower than last year’s actual production. Rice production in India is actually lower at 100.4 million tonnes while compared to last year’s yield of about 103 million tonnes. In fact, Further, it is not just rice yield that has taken a hit this sowing season.
Railway PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) IPO saw robust demand and was subscribed 80% as at the end of first day of bidding. The Rs 645 crore issue saw bids for 1.62 crore shares, as against the total issue size for 2.01 crore, implying a subscription of 80 per cent. The retail investor category saw bids for more than 2 times the issue size, while NII’s bid for more than 15% of the portion reserved for them. The employee category received bids for 1.11 times their reserved portion.
Global share prices ticked up on Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.11%. Chinese markets will be shut for a week from Tuesday to mark 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world’s largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices. December Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.7% to $59.69 a barrel by 0202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 39 cents, or 0.7%, at $54.46 a barrel.
