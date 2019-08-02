Share Market Today Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty near 10,900; Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower tracking global cues. The Sensex is down 250 down points to 39,820 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints shares are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.5%. Global stocks are set to take another beating on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month. U.S. stock futures lost 0.25% in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 lost 0.90% to hit one-month lows. Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.87% while Japan’s Nikkei is on course to fall 2.2% based on futures traded in Chicago. Trump’s move breaks a truce in the trade war struck in June and could further disrupt global supply chains, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Hours after announcing to impose 10 per cent additional tariff on the import of Chinese products worth USD 300 billion, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said it’s time China change what they have been doing for the past a few decades. “For many years, China has been taking money out by hundreds of billions of dollars a year. We have rebuilt China. So now it’s time that we change things around. If they don’t want to trade with us anymore, that would be fine with me. We’d save a lot of money,” Trump told reporters here. Soon after his announcement to impose additional tariff on the import of Chinese products, the stock markets in New York took a plunge.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower tracking global cues. The Sensex is down 250 down points to 39,820 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints shares are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 3.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the policy rate by 25 basis points, against the backdrop of a slowdown in global as well as domestic growth. In its monetary policy statement, the central bank mentions that the recent slowdown in the March 2019 quarter is predominantly a consequence of decelerating consumption and export growth in the previous quarter. So, the question needs to be asked: What has been affecting consumer demand?
In a recent insightful article in Business Standard entitled “The Budget, the Survey and the trilemma” (https://bit.ly/2Yva1ri) the author, Sajjid Chinoy, discusses the challenges facing the Indian economy. The author examines the investment-led model as the key driver for a sustained 8% growth. Furthermore, he highlights that export growth remains a key determinant of investment rate and cites the 2001-2006 period as an evidence. That is, the causation runs from exports to investments rate. Finally, he concludes by emphasising that the over/under valuation of real exchange rate is a key determinant for export growth. Hence, rupee depreciation should not be resisted as an under-valued exchange rate implies higher export, which thrusts up investment rate and, hence, overall GDP growth.
For the second year in a row, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is unlikely to borrow from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in an effort to rein in the cost of funds. It had borrowed Rs 10,000 crore each from the EPFO in 2016-17 and 2017-18, but refrained from borrowing from the retirement fund body in 2018-19 again as its rates were higher. Sources said EPFO’s portfolio managers are not willing to lend the NHAI at anything below 8%, which the latter finds a bit expensive as its average cost of funds hovers a trifle below 8%. The NHAI is authorised to raise up to Rs 75,000-crore debt in the current fiscal – it raised Rs 60,000 crore in 2018-19.
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has decided to purchase its own rail wagons under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS), a scheme which the railways announced last year in view of boosting up logistics support for general cargo. Earlier, there were schemes for owning tankers and container wagons to carry special goods like petroleum, oil and other container cargo serving the ports.However, the railways in April last year opened up for the general cargo movers and allowed owning rakes for movement of general goods.
