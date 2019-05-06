Share market LIVE: Sensex plunges 350 points, Nifty below 11,600; Tata Motors, Yes Bank top losers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 355 points to 38,608.08, while the Nifty is trading below the crucial 11,600-mark. Tata Motors shares are trading 3.6% lower at Rs 202, while Yes Bank shares are down nearly 3% to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Equity markets, which had been largely expecting a trade accord, fell sharply across export-reliant Asia as further talks were thrown into doubt.\u00a0Chinese shares plunged more than 4 percent at one point, while U.S. stock market futures fell close to 2 percent. Oil prices plunged and the Chinese yuan tumbled.\u00a0Trump sharply escalated tensions between the world\u2019s two largest economies with tweeted comments on Sunday that trade talks with China were proceeding \u201ctoo slowly\u201d, and that he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday from 10 percent, Reuters reported.\u00a0\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.