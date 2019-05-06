  1. Home
  3. Share market LIVE: Sensex plunges 350 points, Nifty below 11,600; Tata Motors, Yes Bank top losers

Updated:May 06, 2019 10:06:25 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 355 points to 38,608.08, while the Nifty is trading below the crucial 11,600-mark.

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 355 points to 38,608.08, while the Nifty is trading below the crucial 11,600-mark. Tata Motors shares are trading 3.6% lower at Rs 202, while Yes Bank shares are down nearly 3% to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers.

Equity markets, which had been largely expecting a trade accord, fell sharply across export-reliant Asia as further talks were thrown into doubt. Chinese shares plunged more than 4 percent at one point, while U.S. stock market futures fell close to 2 percent. Oil prices plunged and the Chinese yuan tumbled. Trump sharply escalated tensions between the world’s two largest economies with tweeted comments on Sunday that trade talks with China were proceeding “too slowly”, and that he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday from 10 percent, Reuters reported.  We bring to you Live updates.

10:06 (IST)06 May 2019
Rupee slips 24 paise to 69.46 vs US Dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 24 paise to 69.46 against the US dollar in early trade Monday on increased demand for the US currency from importers and weak opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said, the US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to raise tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods and this in turn impacted investor sentiment in the currency market. The rupee opened weak at 69.38 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.46, down 24 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.41 at 0926 hrs.

09:46 (IST)06 May 2019
GST on a better footing, augurs well for direct taxes

The fact that GST collections for March 2019 touched Rs 1.14 lakh crore, up 10% over that in the same month a year ago, augurs well for the future. There is little doubt, though, that there are several one-offs that have boosted the performance—the best since India first started collecting GST in July 2017. There is, for example, the quarter-end bump that is seen regularly—March 2019 collections were the highest in the previous three months, December 2018 in the three months prior to that, September 2018 in the three months prior to that, etc; this could have to do with the fact that firms try to boost sales before the quarter ends or the fact that the smaller firms have to file their GST returns every three months. 

09:24 (IST)06 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex plunges 350 points, Nifty below 11,600; Tata Motors, Yes Bank top losers

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down 355 points to 38,608.08, while the Nifty is trading below the crucial 11,600-mark. Tata Motors shares are trading 3.6% lower at Rs 202, while Yes Bank shares are down nearly 3% to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:10 (IST)06 May 2019
Gold gains as Trump threatens to increase tariffs on Chinese goods

Gold rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, indicating a dramatic deterioration in Sino-U.S. trade talks and prompting a sharp downturn in riskier assets.

FUNDAMENTALS* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,282.96 per ounce as of 0121 GMT.* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $1,283.70 an ounce.

09:02 (IST)06 May 2019
Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway AGM 2019: Won’t spend another dime on share buybacks unless this happens

Berkshire Hathaway AGM 2019: Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said that his firm Berkshire Hathaway will not spend ‘another dime’ on share repurchases, unless it benefits the shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he has “no ambition to spend a dime” on more buybacks, however, if the shares trade at what he reckons to be a discount to the broader market, Berkshire Hathaway could “easily spend very substantial sums” on more repurchases. Notably, given the recent slew of share repurchases by Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett was asked whether the trend would continue, or is the company looking for acquisitions.

09:01 (IST)06 May 2019
After Amazon stake, Warren Buffett says missed out on Google stock; 4 mind boggling figures from Berkshire AGM

After Berkshire Hathaway picked up a stake in e-commerce giant Amazon, legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett rues missing out on buying stake in tech giant Google. Speaking at Berkshire Hathway’s mega AGM, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger noted that one of their biggest regrets was not buying shares of Alphabet Inc, which runs Google. Warren Buffett’s good friend Charlie Munger joked that they were just “sucking their thumbs” and that he felt like a “horse’s ass” for not picking up a stake in Google. “He’s saying we blew it,” Warren Buffett quipped. We bring to you 5 mind boggling figures from Berkshire Hathaway AGM.

08:59 (IST)06 May 2019
Warren Buffett acknowledges blockchain technology but disses bitcoin again as “gambling device”

Revered billionaire investor Warren Buffett apathy towards bitcoin has shown no signs of change. The Oracle of Omaha, who had last year called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared”, said that it is a “gambling device,” ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday. Multiple frauds related to bitcoin have happened and a lot (of capital) is lost on it while it hasn’t produced anything, CNBC reported citing Warren Buffett talking to reporters.

08:51 (IST)06 May 2019
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says celebrating company’s $1 trillion valuation would “mark beginning of its end”

An event like Microsoft’s market cap topping $1 trillion in April this year ahead of Apple and Amazon to become the most valuable company on earth would have certainly called for a big bash, only if its CEO was anyone else but India-born Satya Nadella. This is because Satya Nadella would be “disgusted if somebody ever celebrated our (Microsoft) market cap,” he told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview. In fact, he called the $1-trillion valuation, which increased over 230 per cent since he became Microsoft’s CEO in February 2014, to be “not meaningful” and any celebration around it would be “the beginning of the end.”

08:49 (IST)06 May 2019
LTI to hire 3,800 freshers as it sees order-book swelling this year

Engineering major L&T’s software arm LTI will be hiring around 3,800 freshers this fiscal as it expects the business to grow at a faster clip, a top official has said. The company is working at a very high utilisation level now and wants to hire more to get down the level, chief executive Sanjay Jalona said. “We will be hiring 3,700-3,800 freshers this fiscal year as against the 3,000 freshers we hired in FY19,” he told PTI over the phone. Additionally, it will also hire laterally as well as per project requirements on a “just-in-time” basis, he said.

08:49 (IST)06 May 2019
GST on a better footing, augurs well for direct taxes

08:48 (IST)06 May 2019
Stocks, commodities tumble after Trump vows China tariff hike

Global financial markets tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly jacked up pressure on China to reach a trade deal, saying he would hike U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this week. Equity markets, which had been largely expecting a trade accord, fell sharply across export-reliant Asia as further talks were thrown into doubt. Chinese shares plunged more than 4 percent at one point, while U.S. stock market futures fell close to 2 percent. Oil prices plunged and the Chinese yuan tumbled.

