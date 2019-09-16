Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses after Saudi oil attack; RIL, BPCL, IOC plunge

Agrarian crisis: Fertiliser reforms are key, not zero-budget natural farming

The Narendra Modi government completed the first 100 days of its second term (Modi 2.0) last week. Most Cabinet ministers showcased what new and bold things they have done in their respective ministries. Media headlines, however, were filled with either the abrogation of Article 370, and its fall out, or the biggest ever slump in auto sales in the last two decades, or the slowing down of GDP growth to 5%. I was searching for any bold moves in agriculture as it affects the largest number of people. Frankly, I didn’t find one. Surely, some tweaks in already-announced schemes, or some new ideas were thrown in, but without much backing of science, or resources. Let me pick a few of them for deeper dive.

