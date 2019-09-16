Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses after Saudi oil attack; RIL, BPCL, IOC plunge

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses on Monday morning after Saudi oil attack. The Sensex was down 200 points to 37,176, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,000-mark at 10.40 am. Reliance Industries, Yes Bank shares were among the the biggest losers, tanking up to 2%. Global oil prices surged the most in 28 years after a strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies, an attack the US has blamed on Iran. In an extraordinary start to trading, Brent futures jumped almost $12 a barrel in the seconds after the open on Monday, the biggest intraday advance in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988, Bloomberg reported. We bring to you live updates.
'The Drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday is estimated to impact 5 mln bpd of oil production and further news that Saudi Arabia plans to shut down about half of it's output after strike will have impact on the overall oil prices and global economy. The impact of the same has been already witnessed on both NYMEX and Brent oil prices, which have rallied more than 10%. The immediate range for Nymex crude will be $56 to 63 per barrel, 'With USA accusing the Iranian government of orchestrating the attack and Iran in turn threatening war, there by further destabilising the region at large and further impacting future supplies, the oil prices are expected to remain firm,' Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities said.
"The early morning sentiments for global equity markets are negative due to the attack on one of the Saudi crude facilities. Indian equities is particularly sensitive to changes in crude prices and USDINR & these have adversely opened. We do expect incremental pain as the day progresses. Any selling pressure on Nifty 50 index below 10,950 is likely to lead to panic selling," Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities said.
Shares of oil majors RIL, BPCL, IOC plunged up to 3% on Monday morning, after a strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies. RIL shares slumped more than 3% to hit Rs 1,188.50 on BSE. Global oil prices surged the most on record after the development. In an extraordinary start to trading, Brent futures jumped almost $12 a barrel in the seconds after the open on Monday, the biggest intraday advance in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate contracts were frozen for about two minutes after the scale of the move delayed the market open, Reuters reported.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex was down 200 points to 37,176, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,000-mark at 9.20 am. Reliance Industries, Yes Bank shares were among the the biggest losers, tanking up to 2%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Global oil prices surged the most on record after a strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies, an attack the U.S. has blamed on Iran. In an extraordinary start to trading, Brent futures jumped almost $12 a barrel in the seconds after the open on Monday, the biggest intraday advance in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate contracts were frozen for about two minutes after the scale of the move delayed the market open.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States was “locked and loaded” for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, after a senior official in his administration said Iran was to blame. Trump also authorized the use of the U.S. emergency oil stockpile to ensure stable supplies after the attack, which shut 5% of world production. “There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump said on Twitter.
The strike on the heartland of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, including damage to the world’s biggest petroleum-processing facility, has driven oil prices to their highest level in nearly four months. Here are some facts about the impact on oil supply and spare capacity. Why is it so disruptive for global oil supplies? The attack on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday not only knocked out over half of the country’s production, it also removed almost all the spare capacity available to compensate for any major disruption in oil supplies worldwide.
