Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Yes Bank, Axis Bank among stocks in focus

Updated:Apr 26, 2019 9:11:28 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues.

The SGX Nifty was trading 2 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 11,728.50 indicating a flat opening for Nifty. 

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 2 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 11,728.50 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex. 

Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Friday, while the dollar held near two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later in the day will show the US economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. The euro was off 1 percent for the week at USD 1.1133 as euro zone economic figures continued to disappoint, Reuters reported.

Shares of Yes Bank will assume ahead of the lender’s Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Axis Bank shares will also be on investor’s radar after the bank swung in stellar profits in the latest quarter. We bring to you live updates.

Live Blog

09:11 (IST)26 Apr 2019
North India biz drives Muthoot Cap profit 54% despite bumpy Q4

Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL), the vehicle finance arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has clocked a 54% surge in its annual net profit for 2018-2019. This is despite the Q4 profit of the same year shrinking 15% from the Q4 profit of the previous year. MCSL’s net profit for Q4 of 2018-19 is barely Rs 18.4 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, this was Rs 21.5 crore. However, the annual profit has zoomed to Rs 82.4 crore from Rs 53.7 crore in 2017-2018. MCSL disbursed Rs 2,135.1 crore in 2018-19, 8% higher than that the Rs 1,969.6-crore disbursement in the previous year.

09:03 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Cement stocks rally as Ultratech Cement results beat estimates

Share prices of most cement companies gained on Thursday’s trade after Ultratech Cement reported healthy 4QFY19 earnings which was led by higher volumes and lower costs. Although ACC reported disappointing results but its shares managed to close the session 0.95% higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 1,622.10. Ultratech Cement continued to rally for the second consecutive session, closing 5.14% higher at Rs 4,622. Since the beginning of the year, Ultratech Cement has given 15.43% in returns while ACC has yielded 7.6% in returns.

08:58 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Axis Bank sees opportunities in terms of refinance transactions

Axis Bank has already seen Rs 300 crore of its Rs 700-crore exposure to IL&FS entities turn sour and has another Rs 14-crore loan that escaped the NPA tag because of a tribunal order, chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan told reporters on Thursday. These are numbers we don’t put out in the public domain, but let me tell you that SMA 2 is at considerably low levels. Well below half a percent of our loans is SMA 2. That gives you an indication of what incipient stress is there and it is relatively low. As far as specific provisioning with respect to stressed sectors is concerned, we have not put that in the public domain.

08:57 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Startup Vision 2024: Govt proposes 50,000 new businesses, Rs 1,000 crore fund, major tax sops and more

The Indian startup ecosystem is in for a major boost by the government as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) today announced a slew of measures to enable startups’ overall growth through its ‘Startup India Vision 2024’ document. The department is looking to facilitate the launch of 50,000 new startups by 2024 and generate 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs, PTI reported citing an official. Among the other measures proposed by DPIIT included launching 500 new incubators and accelerators, 100 innovation zones in urban local bodies and making seven research parks operational to support innovative startups.

08:45 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Donald Trump says China’s Xi Jinping will soon come to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would soon host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House, setting the stage for a possible agreement on trade between the world’s two largest economies. The White House said on Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Beijing for additional talks on a trade dispute that has led to tit-for-tat tariffs between the two countries.

08:44 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Friday, while the dollar held near two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later in the day will show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. The euro was off 1 percent for the week at $1.1133 as euro zone economic figures continued to disappoint. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.8 percent firmer for the week so far at 98.128 having touched its highest since May 2017. The yen proved an outlier by gaining as speculators cut short positions ahead of holidays which will see most Japanese markets shut for six whole trading days.

08:43 (IST)26 Apr 2019
Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Oil prices dipped on Friday on expectations that producer club OPEC will soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran following a tightening of sanctions by the United States against Tehran. Brent crude futures were at $74.09 per barrel at 0029 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.82 per barrel, down 39 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their previous settlement. The dip followed Brent’s rise above $75 per barrel for the first time this year on Thursday after Germany, Poland and Slovakia suspended imports of Russian oil via a major pipeline, citing poor quality. The move cut parts of Europe off from a major supply route.

