Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Yes Bank, Axis Bank among stocks in focus

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 2 points or 0.02\u00a0per cent lower at 11,728.50 indicating a flat opening for Nifty and Sensex.\u00a0 Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Friday, while the dollar held near two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later in the day will show the US economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. The euro was off 1 percent for the week at USD 1.1133 as euro zone economic figures continued to disappoint, Reuters reported. Shares of Yes Bank will assume ahead of the lender's Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Axis Bank shares will also be on investor's radar after the bank swung in stellar profits in the latest quarter. We bring to you live updates.