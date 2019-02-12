Share market highlights: Sensex ends 241 points down, Nifty below 10,850; Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel jump up to 4%

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Highlights: Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel shares jumped as much as 4% each to emerge among the top gainers in the Nifty.

Stock Market Highlights: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– extended losses in the afternoon trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex closed 241 points down to 36,153.62, while the Nifty ended 57 points lower at 10,831.40. Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel shares jumped as much as 4% each to emerge among the top gainers in the Nifty.

Asian shares barely budged on Tuesday with investors looking to a new round of Sino-US trade talks as the world’s two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.1 percent after a market holiday on Monday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.