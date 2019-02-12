Share market highlights: Sensex ends 241 points down, Nifty below 10,850; Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel jump up to 4%

Stock Market Highlights: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– extended losses in the afternoon trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex closed 241 points down to 36,153.62, while the Nifty ended 57 points lower at 10,831.40. Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel shares jumped as much as 4% each to emerge among the top gainers in the Nifty.
Asian shares barely budged on Tuesday with investors looking to a new round of Sino-US trade talks as the world’s two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.1 percent after a market holiday on Monday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
In a major move by SEBI, NRIs, PIOs and foreign nationals can easily transfer equity shares to immediate relatives without the need to furnish PAN card. However, the relaxations are subject to certain conditions, market regulator SEBI said in a circular. Immediate relative means a spouse of a person, and includes parent, brother, sister or child of such person. The transferee as well as transferor has to furnish a copy of their PAN card to the listed entity for registration of transfer of the securities under LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) provisions of SEBI.
Amid market volatility and political uncertainty, inflow to equity mutual funds plunged by 60 per cent to Rs 6,158 crore in January this year against Rs 15,390 crore seen in such schemes in the same month last year. This also marked the third consecutive monthly decline in inflows in such schemes, according to the data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The drop in inflow has pulled down the asset base of equity mutual funds (MFs) to Rs 7.73 lakh crore at the end of January this year from Rs 7.87 lakh crore in the year-earlier. As per Amfi data, equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an infusion of Rs 6,158 crore in January 2019, compared with a staggering inflow of Rs 15,390 crore seen in such schemes in January last year.
No mechanism exists with the Income Tax Department (ITD) to ensure that all the registered companies have PAN and are filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) regularly, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) noticed in audit observations. The government’s auditor tabled the performance audit on ‘assessment of assesses in real estate sector’ in 2018 in Parliament on Tuesday. The performance audit covered cases of scrutiny assessments relating to realty sector completed by ITD during FY14 to FY17.
The government will launch an additional offering of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on February 14 to raise at least Rs 3,500 crore, officials said Tuesday. The ETF sale would be for a single day, in which both institutional and retail investors can participate, they said. “The additional offering of Bharat-22 ETF would be on February 14. This is an on-tap issuance. The base issue size has been fixed at Rs 3,500 crore, with an option to retain any additional subscription,” one of the officials told PTI.
Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance Company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore, the firm said in a release. “Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (“Company”) filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) on February 8, 2019. RGICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited,” said the firm. Notably, the IPO (Initial Public Offering) consists of a fresh issue of shares totalling to up to Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 7,94,89,821 shares. The face value of the shares is Rs 10 per stock.
The Interim Budget 2019 was partly about politics, but has also thrown open investment opportunities across multiple themes. The budget has made a clear attempt to cater to the needs of farmers and the neo middle class. Slippage on the fiscal deficit was also restricted to just 10 bps in the current fiscal though it increases to 30 bps in the next fiscal. However, we believe that slippage of 30 bps for FY20 is a much-needed fiscal stimulus for the economy and would actually go a long way in addressing the current rural distress and stimulating growth without stoking inflation.
Popular restaurant discovery and food ordering company Zomato has partnered with bicycle-sharing and electric bicycle startups including Mobycy, e-HIRAN, TNT, Yulu, and Zoomcar’s PEDL for last mile delivery of its food orders. Zomato has added both mechanical and electric bicycles to help its delivery executives with better navigation in narrow streets and avoid issues related to traffic jams and parking. The initiative is expected to generate additional employment opportunities, the company said in a statement.
Shares of India's major IT firms Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech traded lower in the morning trade on Tuesday, after the domestic currency rupee gained in the morning trade. Infosys share price slumped by more than 2.8% to hit the day's low at Rs 741 on NSE. TCS shares plunged by more than 2.3% to Rs 2,018 on NSE this morning. HCL Tech stock slumped by 1.9% to hit the day's low at Rs 1,058.30 on NSE. The slump in shares prices came after the rupee strengthened by 6 paise at 71.12 against the dollar in opening trade Tuesday, maintaining its upward trend for the sixth straight day on continued selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
The rupee strengthened by 6 paise at 71.12 against the dollar in opening trade Tuesday, maintaining its upward trend for the sixth straight day on continued selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. Besides, optimism ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) numbers for December and retail inflation for January, and the dollar weakening against some other currencies overseas, also supported the rupee, forex dealers said. A positive opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added. The rupee opened lower at 71.21, but recovered to trade 6 paise higher at 71.12 against the dollar. (from PTI)
Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, although analysts expect surging U.S. production and concerns over economic growth to keep markets in check. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $52.78 per barrel at 0329 GMT, up 37 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close. The ongoing closure of parts of the Keystone pipeline that brings Canadian oil into the United States also helped prop up WTI, traders said. International Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $62.01 per barrel.
The government on Tuesday will come out with an offer for sale (OFS) for its Axis Bank stake held through the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). The SUUTI plans to sell up to 5 crore shares of face value Rs 2 each of the private lender. The floor price has been set at Rs 689..52 per share. he offer will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on February 12, 2019 (T day) and February 13, 2019 (T+1 day) from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm on both days, it also said.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday lifted the debt moratorium on 133 offshore group entities of IL&FS, partially reversing an earlier decision on October 15 last year. Besides, a two-member bench headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya approved the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice DK Jain to supervise resolution process of IL&FS group.
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) will likely approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) again, seeking a special dispensation for banks to defer provisioning requirements for their exposure to the crisis-ridden IL&FS. However, instead of a relief on banks’ total exposure of over Rs 50,000 crore to the entire group, the IBA may seek a breather for only ‘amber’ companies of IL&FS, sources told FE. The ‘amber’ category refers to those IL&FS entities that may have adequate cash flows for repayment to secured creditors but not enough to meet claims of unsecured creditors.
KKR’s real estate-focused non-bank finance company KKR India Asset Finance (KIAFL) on Monday announced that it has extended `725 crore ($102 million) to real estate developer Embassy Group to finance a premium office development in Bengaluru. Based in Bengaluru, the Embassy Group has delivered 53 million square feet of office, residential, retail, hospitality and industrial warehouses, according to a release issued by KKR.
Asian shares barely budged on Tuesday with investors looking to a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as the world’s two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.1 percent after a market holiday on Monday. U.S. and Chinese officials expressed hopes on Monday that a new round of talks would bring them closer to easing their months-long trade war. Beijing and Washington are trying to hammer out a deal before a March 1 deadline, without which U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent.
