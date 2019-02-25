Share Market Live: Sensex up 130 points, Nifty above 10,800; Jet Airways down 5%, Tata Motors up 1.5%

Indian Stock Market Live updates: The Sensex is up about 150 points to 36,022.42, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark.

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 150 points to 36,022.42, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Jet Airways share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade to hit the day’s low at Rs 225 on NSE, while Tata Motors share are trading 1.4% higher at Rs 508.90.

The S&P 500 posted its highest closing level since Nov 8 on Friday as investors clung to signs of progress in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China. Investors assessed a slew of headlines on the talks, with top trade negotiators from the two countries meeting to wrap up a week of discussions on some of the thorniest issues in their trade war, Reuters reported.

Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making “substantial progress”. The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for China investments, got a 0.4 percent lift from the news and the dollar touched a fresh seven-month low on the yuan, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.