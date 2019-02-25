Share Market Live: Sensex up 130 points, Nifty above 10,800; Jet Airways down 5%, Tata Motors up 1.5%

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 150 points to 36,022.42, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Jet Airways share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade to hit the day’s low at Rs 225 on NSE, while Tata Motors share are trading 1.4% higher at Rs 508.90.
The S&P 500 posted its highest closing level since Nov 8 on Friday as investors clung to signs of progress in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China. Investors assessed a slew of headlines on the talks, with top trade negotiators from the two countries meeting to wrap up a week of discussions on some of the thorniest issues in their trade war, Reuters reported.
Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making “substantial progress”. The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for China investments, got a 0.4 percent lift from the news and the dollar touched a fresh seven-month low on the yuan, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The recent GDP revisions for 2016-17 and 2017-18 would have surprised even an ardent supporter/admirer of the Central Statistical Office (CSO). Unwittingly though, it has made the lives of doubters like this author a lot easier! For, those who repeatedly pointed to the dissonance between these GDP estimates and other lead indicators can now assert with reasonable certainty that the Indian economy has two parallel narratives: One that paints a fairly rosy picture based upon official statistics,describing the country as the “fastest growing large economy in the world”, and another, quite the opposite, of one bogged down by subdued economic activity that has failed to ignite the animal spirit of investment.
Also read: Subdued animal spirit: Private investment slumbers as uncertainties fester
One needs to respect the professional judgment of mutual fund managers when it comes to any stand-still agreements they may enter into with borrowers. After all, if the NAV of a scheme falls because the fund manager didn’t sell the shares in time, and the price tanks, the reputation of the fund will be at stake. However, that RBI is frowning on such an arrangement is not surprising. The regulator’s concerns revolve around the chances of such unhealthy practices triggering a liquidity crisis in the financial markets. One default is enough to shatter investor confidence and trigger redemptions from MFs.
Also read: Stock market crash: RBI, SEBI caught napping, should have kept a closer watch
State Bank of India (SBI) is mulling moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its loans from Jet Airways as it feels the airline is running out of funds for operations, even as shareholders of the debt-laden carrier have approved a debt rejig plan, officials said. Shareholders of Jet Airways have approved conversion of loan into shares and other proposals during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday. A consortium of banks, led by the SBI, has extended loans to Jet Airways, which is looking to rejig debt and raise funds.
Also read: Fresh trouble for Jet Airways as SBI weighs NCLT route to recover loans
Asian share markets looked well set on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making “substantial progress”. The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for China investments, got a mild lift from the news and further gains were expected for the yuan. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.14 percent to the highest since October, and is up 10 percent for the year so far.
Also read: Global markets: Asia cheered as Donald Trump delays tariff deadline
The stellar growth in income-tax e-returns filing by all categories of taxpayers over the last four years indicates higher compliance but not as much a widening of the tax base. The effective taxpayer base — which includes those who pay taxes but don’t file returns — has seen a slower growth compared with e-returns filing. While the number of e-returns filed between assessment year (AY) 2013-14 to AY 2017-18 grew by an average 25% per year, the effective taxpayer base expanded by an average of 9% only, registering double-digit growth rates in only two of these years (see chart).
Also read: Reality check! Stellar growth in income tax e-returns, but not in the taxpayer base
Months before India’s new double taxation avoidance agreements with them are to kick in fully, Singapore has beaten Mauritius to emerge as New Delhi’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). FDI in equity from Singapore jumped 41% in the April-December period to almost $13 billion, while that from Mauritius dropped 55% from a year before to just $6 billion, showed the latest official data.
Also read: Singapore largest FDI source, leaves Mauritius far behind