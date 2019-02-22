Share Market Live: Sensex down 38 points, Nifty below 10,800; Kotak Mahindra Bank slumps 5%

Share Market Live: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped by more than 3.5% to Rs 1,245.30 in the morning trade on Friday, after after ING is set to sell 1.2% stake.

Track Live Share Market: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 22 points to 35,876, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,800-mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped by more than 3.5% to Rs 1,245.30 in the morning trade on Friday, after after ING is set to sell 1.2% stake via block deals at Rs 1,225-1,250 per share.

Shares in Asia were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent. Australian shares gained 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower, Reuters reported.

Weak economic reports pressured U.S. stocks on Thursday after the market’s recent run of gains, and a drop in healthcare shares added to the bearish momentum. The Commerce Department said new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth. We bring to you LIVE updates.