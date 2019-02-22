Share Market Live: Sensex down 38 points, Nifty below 10,800; Kotak Mahindra Bank slumps 5%

Track Live Share Market: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 22 points to 35,876, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,800-mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slumped by more than 3.5% to Rs 1,245.30 in the morning trade on Friday, after after ING is set to sell 1.2% stake via block deals at Rs 1,225-1,250 per share.
Shares in Asia were flat in early trade on Friday following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent. Australian shares gained 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower, Reuters reported.
Weak economic reports pressured U.S. stocks on Thursday after the market’s recent run of gains, and a drop in healthcare shares added to the bearish momentum. The Commerce Department said new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending on equipment that could crimp economic growth. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up less than 0.1 percent. Australian shares gained 0.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 percent lower.
The rupee inched up 2 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade Friday amid a dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the local unit opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range. The rupee had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 66.90 per barrel. (PTI reported)
Reliance Capital has invited its joint venture partner Nippon Life Insurance Co to make an offer to acquire its entire 42.88% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management. On announcement of this development, the shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management surged as much as 20% to close at `187.05 on BSE. Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance currently hold equal stake of 42.88% each in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and the remaining stake is held by the public shareholders.
Raising question on the availability of funds required by the government for bank recapitalisation, CARE Ratings said that it is not clear where the funds will be allocated from. It could be from the interim dividend announced a couple of days back or through the RBI reserves, it added. The central government on Wednesday announced the infusion of Rs 48,239 crore for recapitalisation of the public sector banks. The move has been taken to strengthen the financial performance of these banks and help them deal with the central bank’s prompt corrective action (PCA) plan.
Reliance Capital on Thursday invited Nippon Life Insurance to acquire nearly 43 per cent stake that it holds in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM). The Japanese life insurance firm already owns 42.88 per cent stake in RNAM, the asset manager of Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF). “Reliance Capital Ltd. has invited its partner, Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. to make an offer to acquire up to 42.88% stake held by Reliance Capital in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd. (RNAM),” Reliance Capital said.
A day after Supreme Court held Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani guilty in contempt for not paying dues worth Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, the company sought approval from the lenders for the release of nearly Rs 260 crore that it received in income tax refunds. “Reliance Communications group has requested urgent approval from its lenders to release approx. Rs 260 crore received from Income Tax refunds, lying in its bank account, directly to Ericsson,” RCom said in a regulatory filing.
India’s major IT firm Tech Mahindra has approved its first ever share buyback plan to repurchase up to 2.05 crore shares. The firm has fixed the share buyback price at Rs 950, implying a premium of 16.9% from yesterday’s closing price of Rs 812.40 on NSE. Notably, the firm has fixed Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the Buyback.
Even as firms with pledged shareholding continue to remain in focus after the recent crash in Essel Group-promoted stocks, a few companies including Anil Ambani-led Reliance Naval and Engineering, IL&FS Transportation Networks and Sterlite Technologies have pledged shareholding of more than 95%, according to a report. In its latest report, analysing the pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks, Kotak Institutional Equities found that in CG Power and Industrial, Kwality, Reliance Naval and Engineering, IL&FS Transportation Networks and Sterlite Technologies, the promoters have pledged more than 95% of their shareholdings.
