Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open lower tracking global markets; Adani Power, Reliance Capital in focus

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking subdued global markets. Yesterday, while the Sensex ended 0.8 per cent higher at 39,434.94 level, the broader Nifty settled up 0.83 per cent at 11,796.45, snapping a two-day losing streak. The SGX Nifty ended at 11,771, down 21.50 points from the last close. The crude oil prices surged more than 1 per cent on Wednesday to touch their highest in nearly a month on account of higher-than-expected fall in US crude inventory and US-Iran geopolitical tensions. The international benchmark for oil, Brent crude futures were up 1.4 per cent at $65.97 by 0006 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude futures were at $58.97 per barrel, higher by 2 per cent from their previous close.
Shares of Adani Power and Reliance Capital will be on Investors’ radar today. The consortium of lenders, led by Axis Bank to GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (“GCEL”), have issued a letter of intent dated 24 June 2019 approving Adani Power’s resolution plan to acquire controlling equity stake and restructure debt in GCEL. The resolution plan was submitted by Adani Power in response to an invitation issued on behalf of the lenders of GCEL seeking bids for the acquisition of controlling equity stake and restructuring of debt of GCEL. Post the transaction, Adani Power shall hold 100% equity stake in GCEL, Adani Power said in an exchange filing. Brickwork Ratings has revised rating to BBB (credit watch with negative implications) for long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt and A3 for short-term debt program of Reliance Capital. The company has disagreed with the revision.
The Indian currency Rupee opened lower at 69.40 per dollar against the previous close of 69.34 per dollar on Wednesday amid weak rising crude oil prices.
The public issue of IndiaMART InterMESH was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding Tuesday. The initial public offer (IPO) of the online marketplace for business products and services received bids for 27,94,440 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, implying 1.04 times subscription, according to the NSE data. The IPO, which aims to raise nearly Rs 475 crore, was subscribed 1.05 times by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 4 times by the non-institutional investors and 2.48 times by the retail individual investors, the exchange data showed.
Our analysis of Tata Steel’s (Tata) FY19 annual report indicates that, operationally, the company continues to shine (with Shikar programme delivering another year of big cost savings Rs28bn). However, the strategic intent to attain industry leadership in terms of capacity remains at odds with deleveraging – and this is indeed a key concern. We maintain our SELL rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs411/share, said ICICI Securities.
Reduction in fresh accretions to non-performing assets (NPAs), higher recoveries from existing stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and a pick-up in credit growth should help shrink banks’ gross NPAs by 350 basis points to 8% by March 2020, Crisil said in a report on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank is “insulated from short-term political pressures,” pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for a significant rate cut. Powell, however, said Fed policymakers are wrestling with whether uncertainties around U.S. tariffs, Washington’s conflict with trading partners and tame inflation require a rate cut. (Reuters)
Oil prices rose over 1% on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly a month as widely-watched data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over potential U.S.-Iran conflict. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 1.4% at $65.97 by 0006 GMT. They earlier touched their highest since May 31 at $66.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.97 per barrel, up 2% from their last settlement. (Reuters)
Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, moving further away from a six-year peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar gained after Federal Reserve officials played down expectations of aggressive monetary easing.
