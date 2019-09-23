Share Market Today | Live: Sensex soars 1,000 points, Nifty above 11,500; ITC, HDFC Bank top gainers

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains on Monday morning, after FM’s corporate tax booster and GST rate cuts lifted sentiments. The Sensex was up 1,000 points to 39,144, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark at 9.20 am. L&T, ITC, IndusInd Bank, M&M were the biggest gainers in Sensex, jumping up to 8%. Infosys, Tech Mahindra were among the only losers in the index. Asian shares started higher on Monday on hopes of an interim Sino-US tariff deal after the two countries described their talks as “productive” and “constructive”, while oil gained more than 1% as Middle East tensions remained elevated. Australian shares added 0.4% while New Zealand’s benchmark index was 0.2% higher. South Korea’s Kospi was a touch weaker after disappointing trade data, while Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
The government has unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four, thereby reducing the number of state-owned banks from 18 to 12. Under the consolidation process, the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India will be merged in the Punjab National Bank; the Syndicate Bank with the Canara bank; the Andhra Bank and the Corporation Bank with the Union Bank of India; and the Allahabad Bank with the Indian Bank. The aim is to create next-generation financial institutions with stronger balance sheets and bigger lending appetite.
Good doctors are mindful of iatrogenic risks—the unintended consequence of the treatments they prescribe. The HR adage that culture eats strategy for breakfast is under re-evaluation because of the unintended consequences of strong, or monoclonal cultures in times of rapid change, lower cognitive diversity, resistance to change, Nuremberg excuse (we were following orders), group-think (the warmth at the centre of the herd) and much else. Culture will always be important for the basics, like integrity and teamwork, but the weaknesses of strong cultures in a rapidly changing world need thoughtful organisation structures.
The head of a large equity fund I met at a restaurant last weekend greeted me with “80?” A very smart analyst I know sent me a report a couple of months ago forecasting 80 by mid-2020; his analysis was quite convincing, except for the fact that this has been his view for at least two years. A friend of mine in the hospitality business said he needs 90 for sustained profitability—everybody’s going to Bangkok and Dubai was his complaint. Another friend, who I sometimes consult on the “right” value of the rupee for his business—which competes with imports from China and has some exports—very matter-of-factly talked about 75-80.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to cut corporate tax rates on Friday morning was a welcome surprise for the Indian economy that has been struggling with growth deceleration. According to reports, the government has cut the corporate tax rate for domestic companies to 22 per cent (inclusive of all cesses and surcharges) for domestic companies from the existing 30 per cent. What’s more, new domestic manufacturing companies, incorporated after October 1, will be asked to pay only as little as 15 per cent rate provided they start manufacturing by 2023 – that is, a year before the next general elections.
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the corporate tax rate on Friday to 22% from 30%, the key question is: will it kickstart the economy just as it did the equity markets? Even before one attempts to find an answer to this question, the magnitude of the cut cannot be underscored. This big (more than a fourth) cut in corporate tax rate comes after a gap of almost 15 years. In 2004-05, the tax rate was reduced to 30% from 35% (one-seventh), seven years after P Chidambaram’s Dream Budget which cut it to 35% from 40% (one-eighth). Drawing a cricketing analogy, Sitharaman Friday hit the ball out of the stadium. But the economy needs many more sixes, given the required run rate to reach the GDP target of $5 trillion by 2024. This requires a run rate of 14-15% every year.
As Prime Minister Modi touches the US soil in his journey to cement the already flourishing US-India relations, two news events make a proper background to the journey. A report compiled by the Department of Homeland Security, every fourth non-resident foreign nationals in the US in 2016 was an Indian. Another news mentioned about a bipartisan group of 44 lawmakers that urged the Trump administration to reinstate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade program which was terminated in June this year.
The GST Council on Friday announced a host of measures ranging from increasing rates on caffeinated drinks to reducing tariff on hotel rooms with an aim to simplify and rationalise taxation. The rates on caffeinated drinks such as coffee were hiked to 28 per cent from 18 per cent, while the rates on hotel rooms with tariff above Rs 7,500 have been cut to 18 percent, down from 28 percent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Council also approved nil GST rates on hotels with tariff up to Rs 1,000. The meeting which was held in Goa today also saw GST rate on diamonds getting cut to 1.5 per cent from the earlier 5 per cent. In addition, the almond milk GST rate has been set at 18 per cent by the Council. A uniform GST rate of 12 percent was approved on polypropylene and polyethylene (woven and non-woven) whether or not laminated for packing.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest one-day gain in over a decade after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of big-bang reforms to revive the ailing economy. The Sensex saw its highest ever intra-day jump of 2,285 points to hit the day’s high at 38,378, but later ended the session at 38,014. Similarly, the broader Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 per cent to close at 11,274.20. Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, M&M, HDFC Bank, HUL and L&T were the biggest gainers in the index, closing up to 12.52% higher. PowerGrid, Infosys, TCS, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the only losers, closing up to 2.39% down.
