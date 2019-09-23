Share Market Today | Live: Sensex soars 1,000 points, Nifty above 11,500; ITC, HDFC Bank top gainers

GST Council meet: From coffee to hotel rooms, check what became costlier and what got cheaper

The GST Council on Friday announced a host of measures ranging from increasing rates on caffeinated drinks to reducing tariff on hotel rooms with an aim to simplify and rationalise taxation. The rates on caffeinated drinks such as coffee were hiked to 28 per cent from 18 per cent, while the rates on hotel rooms with tariff above Rs 7,500 have been cut to 18 percent, down from 28 percent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Council also approved nil GST rates on hotels with tariff up to Rs 1,000. The meeting which was held in Goa today also saw GST rate on diamonds getting cut to 1.5 per cent from the earlier 5 per cent. In addition, the almond milk GST rate has been set at 18 per cent by the Council. A uniform GST rate of 12 percent was approved on polypropylene and polyethylene (woven and non-woven) whether or not laminated for packing.

